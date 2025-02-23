The release list of new web series on OTT keeps getting better every week—and this one, bringing February 2025 to a close, is no different. If you’re looking for nitty-gritty crime and cop action, Special Agent Will Trent will keep you on your toes. And if you’re a sucker for something to watch in the Young Adult genre, Ziddi Girls is worth tuning into. That said, here are some of the top web series listed in the new OTT releases that are worth checking out this week:

1. Suzhal The Vortex Season 2

The highly acclaimed crime thriller Suzhal – The Vortex returns with an electrifying second season. This time, the story kicks off with the murder of senior activist lawyer Chellapa. Sub Inspector Sakkarai steps in to help the grieving family, but as the investigation unfolds against the grand backdrop of the Ashtakaali Festival, dark family secrets and past betrayals come to light.

The case grows more complicated when eight seemingly unrelated young women emerge as key suspects, forcing Sakkarai to navigate a maze of deception before the truth vanishes in the shadows.

This multi-language series is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. If you haven’t dived into South Indian crime dramas before, this might be the perfect place to start.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 28 February 2025

2. Ziddi Girls

A refreshing entry into the Young Adult genre, Ziddi Girls follows the lives of five headstrong Gen Z freshers as they enter Matilda House College. Over the course of a year filled with mistakes, heartbreaks, and self-discovery, their friendships are tested and strengthened. However, their college experience takes an unexpected turn as they find themselves standing between their beloved institution and the forces that threaten it.

If you want to end February with a web series that blends drama, humor, and youthful rebellion, this OTT release is worth a watch this week.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 27 February 2025

3. Will Trent Season 3

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novels, Will Trent follows the titular Special Agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who overcame a rough childhood in Atlanta’s foster care system. Now using his keen observational skills to solve crimes, Trent is on a mission to ensure no one else suffers the same fate he did.

In the third season, Will is investigating the mysterious shooting of two off-duty officers while juggling a tense relationship with new Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba. Meanwhile, his fallout with Angie Polaski complicates things further as he uncovers corruption within the Atlanta Police Department.

Expect an intense mix of crime, drama, and personal turmoil in this new season.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: 28 February 2025

4. Dabba Cartel

Set in the opulent 1960s Mumbai, Dabba Cartel follows five women who turn a simple tiffin service into a secret operation after an investigation into a pharmaceutical company hits too close to home.

Packed with ambition, friendship, betrayal, and drama, this stylish crime thriller is one of the must-watch new OTT releases this week. Moreover, it boasts a powerhouse cast, including Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Gajraj Rao, Lillete Dubey, Sai Tamhankar, and Jisshu Sengupta.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 28 February 2025

5. Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The gripping saga of deceit and blind faith continues in Aashram Season 3 Part 2. This crime drama follows Baba Nirala, a godman who manipulates religion for personal gain. As his empire starts to crumble, Bhopa Swami takes over while Pammi fights to reclaim her lost place.

With shifting alliances and lurking betrayals, the battle for power intensifies. The latest instalment promises heightened drama and unexpected twists as Baba Nirala’s fate hangs in the balance.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: 27 February 2025

These are some of the much-anticipated web series on the OTT release radar this last week of February. With this list at hand, you can settle in, grab your favourite snack, and have an entertaining binge!

