Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag, is a coastal paradise offering stunning beaches, lush greenery, and top-notch resorts perfect for hosting parties. Whether you’re planning a birthday bash, a corporate event, or a wedding celebration, Vizag has some incredible venues to make your event memorable. Here’s a list of the best resorts in Vizag for parties:

Destiny pool bay

Location: Gollapalem near Bheemunipatnam

Google Maps reviews: 4.1/5

Features: Swimming Pool, Speakers, Large open space, Beautiful Balcony view.

Capacity and Pricing: For 15 people it would cost 12000/- per day

Check-In and Check-out: Afternoon to Afternoon.

Palm tree resort

Location: Madhupada Rd, Gunapadu.

Google Maps reviews: 4.3/5

Features: Swimming Pool, Speakers, Campfire, Cricket, Barbeque Grill, Rain dance

Capacity and Pricing: For 10 people it would cost 9,000/- per day

Check-In and Check-out: 12:00 P.M. – 11:00 A.M

KuRoSwa Resorts

Location: R.K Layout, Revidi Main Rd, opp. Bharat Petrol Bunk, Narayanarajupeta, Tagarapuvalasa

Google Maps reviews: 4.2/5

Features: Swimming Pool, Speakers, Box Cricket,

Capacity and Pricing: For 15 people it would cost 9,000/- per day

Check-In and Check-out: 12:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M

AA The sky view

Location: Anil Nerukonda Engineering College, Bheemunipatnam Visakhapatnam

Google Maps reviews: 4.7/5

Features: Swimming Pool.

Capacity and Pricing: For 18 people, it would be 22,000/—per day, and for 12 people, it would cost 16,000.

Check-In and Check-out: 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 A.M

ROCKS AND GREENS

Location: R.K Layout, Revidi Main Rd, opp. Bharat Petrol Bunk, Narayanarajupeta, Tagarapuvalasa

Google Maps reviews: 4.3/5

Features: Swimming Pool, Speakers, Box Cricket,

Capacity and Pricing: For 10 people it would cost 12,000/- per day

Check-In and Check-out: Reach out to them.

Parties aren’t just about fun; they’re about unwinding, creating memories, and enjoying a refreshing break from routine. Whether it’s a lively celebration or a laid-back getaway, these resorts in Vizag offer the perfect escape. So, gather your friends, pick a spot, and let the good times roll!

