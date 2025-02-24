People use many different words when describing Vizag: cosmopolitan, humid, emerging tech hub, and of course, hills and beaches. Though overused, the latter two truly capture the essence of the city, which is surrounded by highlands and vast seas. And perfectly sandwiched between them is Vizag’s Beach Road, widely regarded as one of India’s most beautiful coastal routes. If you want to truly experience it in all its magnificence, the most immersive way to do so is to hop on the only bus in Visakhapatnam that journeys along this route: 900K.

The Route

One of the most in-demand buses in Vizag, the 900K serves as a crucial transport link between the city and its coastal suburb, Bheemili. The journey begins at Vizag Railway Station, passing through major areas like RTC Complex, Siripuram, Waltair, and MVP Colony before reaching Jodugullapalem Junction. This is where the real magic begins—where urban landscapes give way to a breathtaking coastal stretch.

Unlike the dense cityscape, the Vizag-Bheemili Beach Road remains relatively undisturbed. While residential and commercial developments exist, the stretch along the shoreline remains mostly open, offering an uninterrupted view of the vast Bay of Bengal. The most mesmerizing aspect of this journey is how the road winds between towering hills on one side and the endless sea on the other, creating a stunning juxtaposition of lush green and ethereal blue.

Sights Along the Way

The route is filled with charming sights, especially in the mornings. Look out for rock and hill paintings across the Abdul Kalam viewpoint, glimpses of the shimmering sea through coconut groves, fishing boats out at sea, fisherwomen laying out the day’s fresh catch to dry in Uppada, occasional bullock carts and buffaloes bathing in streams.

The bus passes key landmarks in Visakhapatnam like Kailasagiri, TTD, ISKCON, the Vizag Zoo, Rushikonda, GITAM University, and Thotlakonda. In a way, it acts as a hop-on, hop-off bus—travellers can explore attractions like the zoo or GITAM and board the next bus to continue their trip. However, not all attractions have designated stops.

Food Stops

The Beach Road is home to many seafood hatcheries and fantastic eateries, making it a great route for food lovers. Notable spots include V Hang Out, DFC, Vibes Resto Café, Gypsy Café, Bamboo Bay, Little Tonique Bar & Kitchen, Vigaroo and Marlin Cay Restaurant.

Additionally, GITAM University’s nearby food street has gained popularity, thanks to its student culture. Places like Konaseema Tiffins, Mumbai Kulfi and Paan, Be Spice, and House of Pop are worth checking out.

The Destination: Bheemili

The true highlight of this journey, however, is its destination—Bheemunipatnam or Bheemili, a 17th-century Dutch township.

The Dutch arrived here in 1651 during the reign of the Nawabs of Golconda, following an earlier battle in 1624. Over time, it became a major settlement and a key trading hub for the Dutch East India Company. Initially focused on exporting rice, the town later played a significant role in jute exports to Dutch colonies in Ceylon and beyond.

Bheemili’s history is marked by conflict, having been attacked and burned by the Marathas in 1754 and devastated during the Anglo-Dutch wars of 1781 and 1795. Eventually, in 1825, the Dutch formally handed it over to the British, turning it into a peaceful Anglo-Dutch settlement.

Exploring Bheemili Today

Bheemili remains underdeveloped compared to Vizag, but it only adds to its charm. Its beaches, though sometimes crowded, retain a sense of peace. Beyond the main Bheemili Beach, travellers can explore hidden backwaters and secluded shorelines.

With its crumbling Dutch gable roofs, a 262-year-old cemetery, an ancient European church, and more, Bheemili feels frozen in time. Landmarks like the Flagstaff Dutch Cemetery, St Peter’s Church, the Lighthouse, and the Clock Tower are worth exploring.

Planning Your Trip

The 900k bus is not just any ordinary journey but seems to be a vehicle that transports one to a precedented time. A direct ticket from RTC Complex to Bheemili costs Rs 35, and buses run approximately every half hour.

If you’re planning to take this scenic ride, try to go early in the morning or during the afternoon on weekends, especially Sundays. Weekday evenings and mornings tend to get crowded with office commuters and students.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this bus journey in Visakhapatnam offers an experience unlike any other along one of India’s most beautiful coastal roads.

