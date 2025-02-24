Offering a unique experience along the Visakhapatnam coast, Andhra Pradesh’s first-ever sea-based cruise tourism venture, Vizag Cruiser, is set to launch within the next one or two months, reported The Hindu.

The cruise ship, MV Sai Vaishnavi, will operate within 10 nautical miles of Indian territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal. This double-deck vessel, equipped with twin engines and air-conditioned wardrooms, is designed to host a range of events, including private parties, corporate meetings, family gatherings, and anniversaries.

Passengers can choose from six different cruise packages:

Morning Waves : A one-hour cruise offering coffee and breakfast, ideal for small groups of friends and families. Available between 6:00 am and 11:00 am, with tickets starting at Rs 1,500 per person.

: A one-hour cruise offering coffee and breakfast, ideal for small groups of friends and families. Available between 6:00 am and 11:00 am, with tickets starting at Rs 1,500 per person. Midday Mingle : A midday cruise featuring lunch and refreshments, priced from Rs 1,000 per person. Available from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

: A midday cruise featuring lunch and refreshments, priced from Rs 1,000 per person. Available from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Sunset Cruise : A scenic evening ride from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, including snacks and a guided tour of notable spots along the coast. Prices start at Rs 1,250 per person.

: A scenic evening ride from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, including snacks and a guided tour of notable spots along the coast. Prices start at Rs 1,250 per person. Serenade Dinner Party Cruise : A dinner cruise featuring live music performances from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, starting at Rs 4,000 per person.

: A dinner cruise featuring live music performances from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, starting at Rs 4,000 per person. Morning Dive : A scuba diving excursion to prime diving locations, available for Rs 1,750 per person.

: A scuba diving excursion to prime diving locations, available for Rs 1,750 per person. Mariner’s Daylong Adventure: A full-day experience from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, offering accommodations and activities like fishing, photo shoots, and film shoots. Pricing begins at Rs 2 lakh (excluding taxes).

Owned by Shore & Ship Resorts Private Limited (Gill Marines), the 80-seater MV Sai Vaishnavi is expected to enhance the tourism appeal of Visakhapatnam with its unique sea-based cruise experience. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is coordinating with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) to secure a jetty near the Marine Police Station, ensuring seamless access from Beach Road.

