Luxury cruises will soon set sail from Visakhapatnam, marking a major boost for cruise tourism in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has partnered with Dolphin Ocean Cruises, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce a premium yacht service in the region. The MoU was signed during the Regional Tourism Investors Summit, held in Visakhapatnam on 27 January 2025. Alongside it, APTDC signed 7 other MoUs spanning key tourism projects like luxury resorts, cruise hubs, and convention centres by prominent investors,

As per the MoU with Dolphin Ocean Cruises, the officials are planning to operate a three-to-four-hour cruise from Visakhapatnam’s Fishing Harbor. The yacht will run both in the afternoon and at night, allowing tourists to experience the thrill of the open sea within 15 nautical miles of the shore.

Beyond these short sea excursions, plans are underway to introduce longer coastal cruise routes:

Visakhapatnam to Kakinada: Tourists will be picked up from Visakhapatnam and Bheemili, taken to Kakinada, and then brought back.

Visakhapatnam to Nellore via Kakinada: Depending on demand, the service may be extended to Nellore in the future.

Overcoming Infrastructure Challenges

Currently, the availability of dedicated tourist jetties is limited. As a result, the cruise service will initially operate from existing harbours, including Visakhapatnam’s International Cruise Terminal.

With these upcoming luxury cruise services, Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a key destination for maritime tourism, offering visitors a unique way to explore its scenic coastline.

On the other hand, Cordelia Cruises will be revisiting Visakhapatnam in August 2025, and it is set to operate three cruise services connecting Puducherry, Chennai and Visakhapatnam. Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) officials said that the cruise will begin on August 4 and continue till the 22nd of the month with the support of the vessel’s agent GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited.

