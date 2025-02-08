For a place that’s popular for its beaches, Visakhapatnam has no dearth of hills. Surrounding the city with their rolling peaks, these hills have us sitting in the lap of nature, and one must take the leisure of exploring what they have to offer at least once. That said, here’s a guide to some of them:

1. Ross Hill

When one enters Vizag through the harbour, they’re first welcomed by the iconic trinity of holy hills – each mound is home to a place of worship but of different religions. Vizagites often beam with pride at the notion of this being a wonderful representation of ‘Unity in diversity.’ Ross Hill is the highest of the three, known for a beautiful old church (built in 1866!) at the top that gives you a fantastic view of the harbour. It is best to visit the spot early in the morning when the winding road is calm and empty. You can watch the occasional ship sail by into the harbour, and spend some introspective time sitting in the church.

2. Dolphin’s Nose Hill

“Dolphin’s Nose,” are two words every Vizagite learns early on in their lives. The spot gets its name from its shape, which resembles a dolphin’s nose, of course! It surrounds the beautiful Yarada Beach, and a drive up here is an experience in itself. While here, one must not leave without getting a hawk’s eye view of the Bay of Bengal from the towering Dolphin’s Nose Lighthouse.

3. Seethammadhara Hill

Not many people talk about this one, but Seethammadhara Hill is a great place to hike and catch a view of the city. It’s perfect for a peaceful morning walk or an evening drive when the city lights start to twinkle. If you’re into photography or just want a quiet spot to clear your head, this hill is worth a visit.

4. Simhachalam Hill range

This one needs no introduction. Simhachalam Hill range is home to the famous Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which is believed to have been constructed in 1098 AD, and other smaller temples! But even if you’re not visiting for religious reasons, you can hike up to the range from Hanumanthawaka, which most people recommend. A trail set in the wilderness, you’re bound to come across some interesting flora and fauna along the way.

5. Ramanaidu Hill

One of the most wonderful hills in Visakhapatnam is Ramanaidu Hill. The drive up is a treat in itself, with scenic vistas along the way. At the summit, you’ll find Ramanaidu Studios, where you can explore movie sets and get a glimpse into the world of filmmaking.

6. Rushikonda Hill

Right next to the famous Rushikonda Beach, this hill is a popular spot for morning walks. While much of it has been levelled to make way for the controversial Rushikonda Palace, the recently reopened road leading to the beach forms a pleasant 2 km walking trail, perfect for a breezy stroll.

7. Kailasagiri

This hill is home to a park that overlooks both the deep blue sea and the verdant hills surrounding Vizag. From here, you get a panoramic glimpse of the city’s skyline. The park also features fun attractions like a toy train, a ropeway, and cable cars, making it a great place to unwind.

These seven hills in Visakhapatnam offer a refreshing escape into nature. If you haven’t explored them yet, consider this your sign to do so!

