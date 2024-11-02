Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has come down heavily on former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for what he called a splurge on buildings at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media after visiting the Rushikonda buildings on 2 November, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the structures were built to ruin the environment in Visakhapatnam.

“Neither I nor Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan were allowed to visit the site during the construction. Now, I was shocked after going round the buildings,” he said.

Expressing concern over spending public money on the buildings, the Chief Minister pointed out Jagan Mohan Reddy did not like to spend Rs 400 crore on irrigation projects in North Andhra, but splurged over Rs 500 crore on the buildings for his selfish ends.

“We are at wits’ end on what to do with the buildings. Persons like Jagan Mohan Reddy are not fit to be in politics.”

Later, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with officials where he reviewed the progress of development works in the district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu