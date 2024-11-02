The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Project is back in the spotlight as the state government has renewed its proposal to the Central Government. Andhra Pradesh has requested Rs. 42,362 crores, adjusted to 2024 prices, to fund metro projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. For Vijayawada’s metro, an estimated Rs. 25,130 crores will be needed for three corridors, while Visakhapatnam’s project is projected to require Rs. 17,232 crores for four corridors.

The Andhra Pradesh government has reminded the Center that, under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act of 2014, central funding is required for metro rail construction. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh has committed to covering Rs. 2,799 crores for acquiring 258 acres across these two cities.

Following the state’s bifurcation, initial efforts were made to develop metro rail projects in both Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, with DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) submitted for central approval. However, with the new Metro Rail Policy, the Central Government advised revisions. A coalition government prepared fresh DPRs in anticipation of restarting the metro projects after the 2024 elections, calling for full financial support from the Center due to budget constraints.

In Vijayawada, the metro project will span 67 km across two phases. Phase one will involve the construction of 39 km, costing around Rs. 11,009 crores, and phase two will extend by 28 km at an estimated Rs. 14,121 crores.

For Visakhapatnam, the project covers four corridors over 77 km, with 54 stations planned. In phase one, three corridors, totalling 47 km, will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 498 crores. These include:

-Corridor 1: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi, spanning 34.4 km with 29 stations.

-Corridor 2: Gurdwara to Old Post Office, covering 5 km with 6 stations.

-Corridor 3: Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair, stretching 7 km with 7 stations.

The second phase will add a 12-station corridor from Kommadi to Bhogapuram Airport, costing approximately Rs. 5,734 crores.

Notably, the Visakhapatnam Metro aims to set new standards for sustainability, targeting a significant reduction in the city’s carbon footprint and striving to be one of India’s most eco-friendly metro systems.

