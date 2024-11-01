East Coast Railway (ECoR) decides to run special trains between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to ease the rush of passengers during the festive season. These special trains will be operated on November 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13.

Train no 08567 Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Janasandharan Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam Station at 10 am and reach Vijayawada Station at 4 pm.

While coming back, train no 08568 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Janasandharan Special Express will leave Vijayawada at 6:30 pm and is expected to reach Visakhapatnam at 12:30 am.

These special trains will stop at Duvvada, Gangavaram, Eluru, Tadepallidudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Elamanchili, and Anakapalle.

Special train for Chhat Puja

ECoR is also going to operate another special train between Visakhapatnam and Danapur (Patna) via Bhubaneshwar for Chhat Puja.

Train no 08520/08519 Visakhapatnam – Danapur – Visakhapatnam TOD Special will be running on the 4th and 5th of November.

On 4 November, the train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 9:10 am and arrive at Danapur at 11:00 am the next morning. For passengers heading to Bhubaneshwar, it will reach the city by 3:45 pm on the day of departure.

Beginning its return journey on 5 November, train no 08519 will start at 12:30 pm from Danapur and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam at 3:45 pm the next day. For passengers heading to Bhubaneshwar, it will reach the city by 7:30 am.

These special trains will also have stoppages at Simahachalam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Brahamapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jajpur Koenjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapore, Bankura, ADRA, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhapur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, and Patna.

These special trains are being operated from Visakhapatnam to ease the rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhat Puja.

