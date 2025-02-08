Valentine’s Day is usually centred around celebrating love with our near and dear ones. Whether you spend the day with your partner, or friends, or go on a solo date in an act of self-love, there are many ways to celebrate it. For instance, consider the fact that there are five love languages by which people receive and give love—acts of service, words of affirmation, gift-giving, quality time, and physical touch. Gift-giving is just one of the five love languages, yet it tends to be overdone during Valentine’s month. This year, instead of buying your beloved’s favourite flowers or perfume, why not take inspiration from the love languages, and try these unique ideas for a more intimate Valentine’s Day?

Spend Quality Time

Spending time together might seem like a mediocre idea, but it becomes meaningful when you put in the effort. A warm and inviting way to do so could be by cuddling up together under soft blankets while enjoying a good movie or series, stargazing, and so on. You can also talk to your partner about their life at the workplace or home as of late. Speaking to your partner is one of the most intimate yet overlooked things in a relationship, but sometimes talking unlocks a lot of hidden but important feelings. This Valentine’s Day, try spending more time with each other and have silly yet memorable talks together.

Write A Heartfelt Poem or Letter

Pen down your true and pure love for your partner in the form of either a letter or a poem! It might seem cringeworthy or embarrassing, but your partner will certainly appreciate the sincerity and innocence behind the gesture.

You don’t have to use fancy Shakespearean words to express your feelings for your partner. In simple words, you can describe how much you love your partner, how meeting them changed you, how you adore everything about them, and how they embraced your imperfections. You can use glitter, stickers, and sketch pens to make the letter more visually appealing. Make sure to give it your best!

Go On A Romantic Stroll

There is no better way to enjoy a date than by going to the beach. Whether it is day or night, the beach has a magical around to it that makes every moment oh-so-special. Stroll through the beach holding hands with each other, dip your toes in the water, and feed each other mouthwatering street food during your date. Spending such a great time together will surely strengthen the bond between you and your partner!

Go Shopping

Shopping doesn’t always involve purchasing something costly for your partner. You can visit Jagadamba Junction, window shop at various street stalls, and pick out matching shoes or sunglasses. If your partner likes mehendi, you can also get them a mehendi service from the outlet just by the entrance of South India Shopping Mall.

During these shopping sessions, make sure to listen to your partner, take care of their surroundings, and also offer to pay first.

Cook Their Favourite Meal

Nothing beats the taste of handmade food. Get to know what your partner’s favourite food is and try your hand at making it. Challenge yourself to make a basic dish, if you are new to cooking – something like a no-bake cheesecake or a simple cup brownie. Remember, no matter what dish you try to cook for your partner, it will be appreciated because of your effort and persistence.

You can even make food with your partner, spending time in the kitchen together and learning more about them from a different perspective. This can also make for a great date night idea!

Valentine’s Day is all about making memories and expressing your love to your partner. During this season of romance, think out of the box and surprise your other half with these unique ideas.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more lifestyle articles.