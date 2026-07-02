Inside away.center, Ram Nagar: A new take on coworking in Vizag

Walk into this coworking space in Vizag, and you’re greeted by the aroma of energising coffee and the low murmur of important conversations. The sunlit work tables brighten up the interiors, and art fixtures bring personality, making it a place that strikes a balance between productivity and homeliness. This is away.center in Ram Nagar.

In 2026, the nature of work is being rewritten. The traditional nine-to-five office is no longer the only place to mould a career. As hybrid jobs, startups, IT companies, and freelancing continue to gain momentum in Vizag, the demand for flexible workspaces is growing at a similar pace. Neither a home nor a conventional office, coworking spaces have emerged as a “third place,” creating an environment that removes the isolation of working from home, the distractions, patchy Wi-Fi, and the need for endless café hopping. But beyond desks and meeting rooms, the best workspaces are those that put people first. And away.center does just that.

It’s new location in Ram Nagar (following the success of the first one in Daba Gardens) is built from an evolved understanding of how people work, says founder Udbhav Jalan in conversation with Yo! Vizag.

“The new center incorporates lessons from our first location. The difference is in acoustics, zoning, privacy, collaboration, and member experience,” he tells us. “While away.center at its core continues to be an establishment for people to work well and connect with the community, the Ram Nagar space has been designed to support focused work, team collaboration, and long-term memberships.”

Spread across approximately 3,200 square feet, it has a capacity for over 60 members. It includes multiple private studios for teams, meeting rooms, workstations, diverse seating options, and collaborative common areas. Cabin sizes range from 2-seat studios for founders and consultants to larger team spaces and conference rooms accommodating up to 12 members.

To make the experience as comfortable as possible, away.center in Ram Nagar is well-furbished with natural light, high-speed internet, ergonomic furniture, easy power access, storage solutions, and a cafe with all-day filter coffee.

A variety of membership plans are also available, with options across day passes, part-time memberships, and more at accessible prices. Excitingly, members can also partake in community events organised at the center! “We want away.center to be a place where people not only find a desk but also find collaborators, clients, friends, and opportunities,” says Udbhav. “We want to support deep work whilst encouraging meaningful connections.”

For instance, a founder might start the day here with focused work in a private studio, hold investor calls from a meeting room, and meet fellow entrepreneurs over coffee. A remote employee may spend the morning in a dedicated workstation, join virtual meetings throughout the day, and end with a community event or networking session. Coworking here, thus, becomes about being around motivated people and creating a routine that supports productivity and wellbeing. It becomes an investment in focus, structure, and networking.

“away was built on a simple belief: where you work influences how you work and how you feel,” adds Udbhav, on a final note. “Our goal isn’t just to build offices. It’s to create places where meaningful work, meaningful relationships, and meaningful ideas can happen.”

away.center coworking space is located on the 4th floor, RK Estate, Waltair Main Road, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam - 530002