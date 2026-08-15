80th Independence Day: Vizag Honours Freedom Fighters, Achievers

Patriotic fervour marked the 80th Independence Day celebrations all over Vizag on Saturday.

Participating in the main function held at Police Barracks in the city, Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad hoisted the tricolour and took the salute.

Tableaux reflecting the achievements of different departments caught the gathering’s eye. The Medical and Health Department tableau won first prize, while the school education and SSA departments and GVMC secured second and third prizes.

Students in colourful attire performed dances highlighting the region’s culture and traditions, while over 500 meritorious officers and employees received awards.

Freedom fighters were felicitated to mark the occasion.

Financial aid was given to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The Railways, VPA, GCC, VMRDA, GVMC, and other organisations also celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu