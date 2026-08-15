MLA Says Velampeta Housing Project to Be Completed by 2027

Visakha South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas has said that steps will be taken to complete the Velampeta Slum Development Housing Project by 2027. The housing project, proposed to provide quality housing for the slum’s residents, was recently approved by the State Cabinet.

Addressing the residents of the slum at a meeting held at the zonal office on Friday, the Jana Sena MLA said the alliance government was committed to providing quality houses to the poor. The meeting, in which the zonal commissioner participated, discussed the issues related to the project.

When the issue of providing temporary housing facilities for the residents until the project’s construction is completed came up for discussion, the residents said they would shift to rented houses. However, they requested the MLA to provide rental assistance of Rs. 3,000 per month to each family.

While responding positively to the residents’ plea, the MLA assured them of taking appropriate action. Besides the residents of the slum, GVMC employees and others attended the meeting.

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