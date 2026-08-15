Mission Jyothirgamaya: Vizag Police Launch Community Fridges

As part of the Mission Jyothirgamaya, the Visakhapatnam city police have taken another initiative for community welfare by establishing five 24×7 community fridges at different locations in Visakhapatnam. The initiative is aimed at reducing food wastage and making surplus food freely available to those in need through a community-based food-sharing system.

The community fridges were placed near Jagadamba, Maddilapalem, RTC Complex, Gopalapatnam and Old Gajuwaka. Several organisations have come forward to supply food to the community fridges. The community fridge at Maddilapalem was inaugurated by local MP M. Sribharat along with Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi.