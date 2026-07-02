GVMC Invites Bids for Auction Shops in West Zone, Vizag

GVMC will hold a public auction at 11 a.m. on July 15 to lease shops, kalyanamandapams and roadside markers in the limits of the west zone of the corporation in Vizag, according to Zonal Commissioner B Hemavathi.

Shop numbers 12, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 33, 41, 46, 47 and 57 in Gullapalem Shopping Complex in 60th ward, Shop No.03 in Mulagada Shopping Complex, Shop No.05 in Prakash Nagar Shopping Complex, Shop No.8, 14, 18 & 19 in Block-A in Gullala Palem Hawker Zone and Shop Nos.21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 in Block-B will be auctioned for a period of three years, while the roadside markers in Gullalapalem (hawker zone) will be auctioned for a period of one year.

Those interested should bring the entire amount in the form of DD for the auction. Those who will be participating in the auction should have Aadhaar and PAN card. Further information can be obtained from the West Zone Office during working days.

Read also: New Sports Orthopedic Clinic Launched at KIMS Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu