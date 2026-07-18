Walkers International Turns 40: Vizag Marks the Milestone

To mark the completion of 40 years since the inception of Walkers International in Vizag, members of the Healthy Walkers Association and Stree Shakti Healhy Walkers Association organised a programme at the association’s walking track at Marripalem Vuda Layout on Saturday.

Participating in the event, distinguished guest Jiyyani Sridhar, Deputy Mayor, special guest Govind Gupta, AVP of area 1 Walkers Association and chief guest R.R.S. Mahesh, district governor, lauded the service activities of the association.

The former Deputy Mayor promised all help to both Healhy Walkers Association and Stree Shakti Healhy Walkers Association.

District governors and past governors of the walkers association were felicitated on the occasion.

Association president Eti Satyanarayana, secretary L. Suresh Babu and treasurer Ganta Reddy welcomed the gathering.

Members of both associations attended the programme along with their family members.

Read also: Collector focuses on Bay City project

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu