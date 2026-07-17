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Now Reading: Anti-drug theme park to be ready by August

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    Anti-drug theme park to be ready by August

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Anti-drug theme park to be ready by August

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates8 hours ago

News: Anti-Drug Theme Park to Open in Vizag by August

Aimed at creating awareness about the ill-effects of the use of narcotic drugs, the Yuvagalam Anti-Drug Theme Park, being developed at Central Park in Vizag, will be another attraction in the city, according to VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal.

The VMRDA chief, who inspected the ongoing work at the park along with Commissioner N Tej Bharat on Friday, directed the staff to ensure its completion by August.

He suggested that the park should be developed in an innovative manner so that it should be an attractive one in Visakhapatnam.

Officer on Special Duty Krishna Nayak, E E Ramaraju, and other officials accompanied the Chairman and Commissioner.

Read also: ‘Employee Grievance Day’ at GVMC today

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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