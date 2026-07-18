Visakhapatnam Bay City Project: Collector Pushes for Action Plan

Designed to transform Visakhapatnam into a world-class coastal metropolis, the Rs 5,000-crore Bay City project seems to be gaining pace with district administration focusing on it.

Reviewing the project at meeting with officials on Friday, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore sought an action plan for the project.

The Collector directed the officials of VMRDA and Revenue Department to prepare a report on details of the available government and private lands and their suitability for utilisation.

Proposed as part of the Visakha Economic Region, the project will come up in over 51 km consisting of 13 coastal villages.

Water sports, wellness centre, adventure hub and recreation clubs have been planned in the project area to make it a major tourist attraction.

Read also: Anti-drug theme park to be ready by August

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu