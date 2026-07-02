Top 6 Romance Korean Dramas Streaming on Netflix Right Now!

As the weekend is around the corner, a slow yet fun-filled vibe is all you need to let go of all that stress. Watch these romantic and melodrama series that involve connection, destiny, and lots of love with humour. So here is a list of 6 swoonworthy Korean dramas that you must watch on Netflix this weekend!

6 Swoonworthy Korean Dramas to Watch on Netflix this weekend!

1. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

A romantic drama between an instructor and her student, who returns after quitting his job to work with his teacher and to win her heart. Starring Jung Ryeon–Won and Wi Haa- joon in leading roles, this romantic workplace drama is absolutely binge-worthy!

2. My Royal Nemesis

This love-hate relationship is the story of a villainess from the Joseon dynasty whose soul time- travels into the body of a modern-day actress in the 21st century after her death. However, it would be fun to discover how this old soul will develop feelings of tense, dramatic love for the ruthless chaebol tycoon.

3. Sold Out on You

Another intriguing workplace romantic drama that shows how two individuals navigate between their professional and personal struggles until they cross paths and help each other overcome the little battles of everyday life.

4. Boyfriend on Demand

Burned out by her professional demands, a Webtoon producer explores relationships on a virtual reality platform to avoid the chaos of real-life relationships. However, it would be interesting to find out if she will find love in reality or if the digital romance will fade due to overstimulation?

5. Still Shining

What happens when teen sweethearts part ways to pursue their dreams post-breakup? Ten years later, when they cross paths, will the old feelings rekindle? Will priorities change? Will they choose love? Do watch to find out!

6. Can this Love be Translated?

A messy yet romantic narrative that glues you to the screen. What happens when a famous actress and her interpreter travel around the world and discover hidden feelings and complicated secrets? Will he live by his logic or choose to fall in love?

Explore these 6 swoonworthy Korean dramas on Netflix this weekend! Ranging from historical romances to modern love stories, this list of Korean dramas has something for every kind of streamer.

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