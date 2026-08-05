Sitcoms shot in the form of a mockumentary are the best (in the author’s opinion) because you can relate to so many moments of it! The way a character breaks the fourth wall by dead staring at the camera, the awkward moments when the camera pans into the void, and the way it zooms into something funny during a conversation- many things make these sitcoms a hit. One of the best mockumentary-shot series is workplace comedy. No matter where the show is set, the stuff is always relatable to those watching. So, here are some of the best workplace comedy shows, other than The Office and Brooklyn Nine Nine, that you should consider adding to your watchlist for this week!

7 Best Workplace Comedy Shows You Need to Watch!

1. Corporate (JioHotstar)

As mentioned in our previous recommendations, you need to watch this show if you love dark and dry humour!

Matt and Jake are lowly executives at Hampton DeVille, who are tasked to deal with the dirty work no one else wants to be a part of.

2. The IT Crowd (Netflix)

Two tech geeks are based in a Reynholm Industries basement. When a new supervisor is hired, she turns out to be illiterate in technology, and together they land in hilarious situations.

3. The Paper (JioHotstar)

A documentary crew searching for a new subject finds a dying Midwestern newspaper and the publisher who is trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. This workplace comedy showcases the daily lives and struggles of dreamers in love with journalism, and their less-than-competent co-workers, trying to deliver accurate news without the resources or training to do a great job.

4. Just Shoot Me! (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

This is one of the best multi-cam workplace sitcoms that aired before The Office. If you’ve ever had to take a job because you just had to, you’ll relate to this comedy show. Maya Gallo gets fired over an on-air prank and is forced to work as a writer in her father’s fashion magazine, Blush. Maya and her coworkers get into a lot of misunderstandings and hilarious circumstances.

5. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (JioHotstar)

In Philadelphia, five toxically co-dependent and selfishly motivated friends run a decrepit Irish bar that bears witness to all kinds of trickery.

6. Parks and Recreation (JioHotstar)

Leslie Knope, a mid-level bureaucrat, wishes to help a local nurse, Ann, convert a disused construction site into a community park but deals with red-tapism and self-centred neighbours.

7. Abbot Elementary (JioHotstar)

A group of passionate teachers and a well-meaning but quirky principal navigate the challenges of a Philadelphia public school, doing their best to help students succeed despite limited resources and everyday hurdles.

So, if you want to laugh until you cry from relatable office drama, watch these comedy shows this week! Which of these workplace comedy shows will you be binge-watching next? Let us know in the comments below!

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