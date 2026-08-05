IBM Launches FutureNow Centre to Boost AI in Vizag

State Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, along with Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia, inaugurated IBM Consulting FutureNow Centre in Vizag on Wednesday.

Located in the Lansom Square building at Isukathota Junction in the city, the facility was established to support AI and digital transformation services worldwide. During the visit, the Minister enquired about AI governance intelligence and operations within the chemicals and petroleum industries. The IBM Consulting FutureNow Centre was set up to facilitate global consulting services and AI-first transformation projects. This marks another significant step in the company’s ongoing investment in India’s technological innovation and the development of skilled human resources.

Through this centre, IBM will provide consulting and technical services to clients across the globe. It will provide services in key areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, software engineering, data & analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation. Additionally, it will serve as a primary hub for AI-driven cloud transformation, platform engineering, service integration, quality engineering, and user experience services.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh noted that the IBM FutureNow centre supports Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence, digital services, and technology-driven innovation.

“Our goal is not merely to attract technology investments but to build a comprehensive ecosystem that creates quality employment, develops future-ready talent, and enables the youth of Andhra Pradesh to become part of the global digital economy. We welcome IBM’s continued commitment to Andhra Pradesh. We look forward to collaborating with IBM to transform Visakhapatnam into one of India’s leading hubs for AI.”

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu