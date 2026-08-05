The City of Destiny often welcomes new food places with fresh tables and menus to explore. From new tiffin spots to dessert shops, there is always something new to eat around town. New restaurants, cloud kitchens, and cafes have opened in Vizag, and here are some of the latest places you can visit.

New food places in Vizag: 7 restaurants, cafes, & cloud kitchens worth checking out!

For those who love spicy and hearty food:

1. Diana’s Dosa Delight

For those looking for a dosa spot that offers a wide variety at affordable rates, this new place has you covered! From pesarattu, ghee, and ravva, there are different kinds of dosas available here. Each dish is made fresh and served piping hot with their array of in-house chutneys.

Location: Sector 3, MVP Colony

2. Tintara Cloud Kitchen

This cloud kitchen, started by an IT employee, dishes out homemade food that will remind you of home! The kitchen serves many dishes, including biryanis, veg and non-veg curries, rotis, and also offers bulk orders like corporate lunch packages and more.

Instagram handle: tintara_cloudkitchen

3. Babai Hotel Vizag

Vijayawada’s famous hotel, established in 1942, has opened its branch in the city, offering a delicious spread of pure vegetarian food. With a legacy spanning over 80 years, it has catered to thousands of customers, including popular actors, politicians, and more, serving authentic Andhra cuisine. Some of the must-tries at this spot include Sambar Idli, fresh buttermilk, and Ghee Karam Dosa.

Location: Diamond Park, Beside Tandoori Inn, Dwaraka Nagar

4. The Hasti Kitchen

The Hasti Kitchen is the newest addition to the food truck scene in the city, dishing out dosas, idlis, and more! They have unique dishes like beetroot, coriander masala benne dosa; tomato chilli, beetroot, and coriander idlis; and ghee karam thatte idili, all made fresh and finger-licking good. Each dish is plated with care and comes with three different chutneys to dip into.

Location: Near Jasti Square Apartments, RK Beach

For those looking to try something new during a sugar rush, bookmark these places!

5. Third Wave Coffee Vizag

Bengaluru’s speciality coffee chain and roastery, Third Wave Coffee, has set up its store at Inorbit Mall in Vizag. It offers hot and iced coffee beverages, frappes, cold brew, milkshakes, teas, and a wide range of finger foods. Customers can also purchase the brand’s speciality coffee beans, along with other merch on display. With the city’s growing coffee culture, this addition will surely become a popular hangout spot for coffee enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

Location: First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Kailasapuram

6. Love Laban

If you’re looking for a new fixation during a sugar rush, this new place has you covered! The first Egyptian dessert spot in Hyderabad now has a new address in Inorbit Mall, Vizag. You can enjoy creamy kunafa and laban-based treats, desserts, and cakes at this stall.

Location: First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Kailasapuram

7. The Falooda Shop

In this summer heat, you’ll need more than cool drinks and ice creams to stay hydrated and energised. That is where this new store comes in, with its large selection of faloodas, a cold dessert made with vermicelli, rose syrup, and more. This cute space dishes out many food items, starting with refreshing faloodas, coolers, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, finger foods, thickshakes, creamshakes, and kunafa desserts.

Location: Ground Floor, 1C, Balaji Mangalagiri Chambers, 9-14, 3/3, VIP Rd, Siripuram

With so many exciting new food places in Vizag, you’re all set for your next delicious outing! Let us know in the comments below which of these cafes and restaurants in Vizag you will be visiting!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food updates in the city.