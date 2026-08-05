Ever wondered why Visakhapatnam is called the City of Destiny? Did the phrase emerge from a recognition of the city’s immense potential, or was it born out of pride and gratitude for a future that some believed was inevitable? Or was it simply an artistic expression inspired by a city admired for its beauty and abundance of natural resources? Read on to discover who coined the phrase, who helped popularise it, and how it came to resonate far beyond India’s shores.

Visakhapatnam: The Story Behind Its Many Names

Visakhapatnam is widely known as the “City of Destiny,” a title generally attributed to Dr C R Reddy, the first Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, who is believed to have coined the phrase during the 1930s. Dr Reddy strongly advocated relocating Andhra University from Bezwada (now Vijayawada) to Waltair because he envisioned Visakhapatnam as the future intellectual centre of the Andhra region. His foresight reflected his belief that the city’s unique geography, natural harbour, and educational potential would shape its long-term development.

From defence establishments and educational institutions to industries and tourism, Visakhapatnam attracted people from across the country and gradually developed a cosmopolitan character. Visakhapatnam evolved from a modest coastal town with traditional fishing communities into one of India’s leading port and industrial cities. The establishment of major public sector industries like the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant reinforced this growth. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi frequently referred to Visakhapatnam as the “City of Destiny,” helping popularize the title while recognizing the city’s potential in trade, commerce, shipbuilding, and defense.

Further popularising the term, Dr Abid Hussain, an economist, civil servant, and former Indian Ambassador to the United States, later echoed Dr Reddy’s belief about the city’s promising future. His advocacy helped embed the phrase more deeply into the city’s identity.

Mythology, geography, and history all offer different explanations for the title. From its early maritime trade and strategic military importance to its greatest asset, the natural harbour, Visakhapatnam has consistently lived up to its reputation as a gateway to the Bay of Bengal.

Times have changed, but the affection that locals and visitors hold for the “City of Destiny” has remained constant. The name continues to resonate because it reflects the city’s journey, its promise, and the connection people feel towards it.

Want to know more about the City of Destiny? Then read this! 12 interesting historical facts about Vizag that you probably did not know

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