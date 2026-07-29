If you’re a bread lover or a pizza enthusiast, you know the perfect slice comes down to two things: a well-baked crust and just the right amount of toppings. When both come together, the result is irresistible. To help appease those cravings, we’ve put together a list of places serving pizzas worth trying. So, the next time you’re searching for ‘best pizza places near me,’ bookmark this article and visit these places in Vizag!

Searching “Pizza Places Near Me”? Try These 5 in Vizag!

1. Aqua @ The Park

For those who enjoy a side of scenic views with their meal, Aqua @ The Park delivers an elegant poolside dining experience overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Renowned for its wood-fired pizzas baked in a traditional Pompeii-style oven, the restaurant crafts crisp, thin-crust creations topped with premium ingredients. Whether you opt for the earthy Three Ways Mushroom Pizza or the flavourful Smoked Chicken Pizza, every slice is elevated by the smoky char that only a wood-fired oven can deliver.

Location: The Park Visakhapatnam, Beach Road

2. District 12 Resto Cafe

A favourite for cosy meetups and casual dinners, District 12 Resto Cafe features an extensive Italian-inspired menu with pizzas that go beyond the usual classics. While the D12 Special Pizza is the chef’s signature creation, options like the Creamy Pesto Pizza, Jamaican Jerk Pizza, and Peri Peri Chicken Pizza are perfect for those looking to step outside the ordinary. Pair your pizza with one of the cafe’s refreshing beverages for a relaxed evening with friends.

Location: 7-5-138, Panduranga Swamy Temple Road

3. Kafa Café

Nestled within Startup Village near Rushikonda, Kafa Café has earned a loyal following for its authentic 12-inch, thin-crust pizzas baked in a wood-fired oven. The menu showcases gourmet creations such as the Truffled Mushrooms, Pepperonata, and Pesto Pomodoro, while meat lovers can indulge in the Karam-Podi Chicken, Chicken Mafia, or the All Meat Pizza. Every pizza is hand-rolled to achieve the perfect balance of a crisp crust and flavour-packed toppings.

Location: Survey 408/1, Plot F, Non SEZ Area, Hill 2, Madhurawada

4. Beyond Temptations

Located along Beach Road, Beyond Temptations gives the classic pizza a distinctly Indian twist. The cafe’s menu features inventive fusion creations like the Achari Marinate Pizza, Afghani Marinate Pizza, and the crowd-favourite Biryani Pizza, alongside options such as the Smokey Barbeque Pizza and Paneer El Panso. If you’re looking to swap traditional Italian flavours for desi-inspired combinations, this spot is well worth a visit.

Location: 24-3, Plot No: 1, Kirlampudi Layout, Beach Road

5. Dessertino

Dessertino is best known for its thick shakes and desserts, while its pizza selection deserves just as much attention. The cafe’s menu includes flavourful creations like the Italian Street Pizza, Hot Louisiana Pizza, Tom Sayers Pizza, and Brazilian Pizza. Those who enjoy Indian-inspired flavours can try the Volcanic Paneer or Paneer Makhani, making Dessertino an ideal stop to enjoy inventive pizzas before ending your meal on a sweet note.

Location: Shop No. 3 & 4, Sea Shore Apartment, Beach Road, Pandurangapuram, Suryabagh

Life is too short to settle for ordinary pizza! These eateries prove that Vizag’s pizza scene has plenty to offer. So, the next time you’re typing in ‘best pizza places near me’ when the pizza cravings kick in, skip the usual order and head out to discover a slice that’s worth savouring at these places in Vizag.

Read also: Twirl, taste, repeat! Top pasta places in Vizag for an indulgent meal!

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