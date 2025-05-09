While there are many amazing dishes that Italian cuisine has given us, pasta is loved and cherished by many. Sure, it has been transformed, catering to local tastebuds, but the essence of the dish is never lost. Always made with a lot of cheese and topped with it, pasta is a favourite food choice – whether it be for date nights or a group hang with friends. If you love pasta and want to know some great spots to find it, you are at the right place! Here’s the list of the top places in Vizag to have creamy and delicious pasta!

1. Brew n Cue

This quirky spot houses a variety of pasta dishes that are packed with flavour and slurp-worthy. With the plating dished out perfectly, your eyes will eat before you do. Also, this is the first place in town to introduce cheese wheel pasta – an activity where you can make your cheese wheel pasta, assisted by a professional chef. If you want to try out a new place and indulge in a wholesome activity, visit this place!

Must-try: Alfredo Pasta, Cheese Wheel Pasta, and Puttanesca Pasta

Location: Siripuram

2. Zero The Resto Cafe

This almost open-air cafe is the perfect place for hanging out with friends after a long day. You can view a game or catch some music playing on the massive projector, adding a pinch of entertainment to the cafe. Although the place is popular for its pizzas, its aromatic and delicious pastas should not be missed. Served warm with crunchy vegetables and flavourful meats, the pastas here are worth your time!

Must-try: Peri Peri Creamy Chicken Pasta and Alfredo Pasta

Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony

3. Brew n Bistro

This place has a laid-back vibe, dim lighting, a wall full of posters, a bookshelf with different books, and a load of board games to entertain yourself with while your order arrives. Head to this place for their homely ambience and a plate of steaming hot, yet indulgent pasta. Each bite will leave you craving for more, that is for sure! Order a chilled mocktail to pair with your food for a complete experience!

Must-try: Spaghetti and Meatballs, Mac n Cheese, and Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony

4. Fresh Choice Patisserie

This is one of the most frequented places for bakery enthusiasts in town. A quaint ambience paired with comfortable seating and pleasant music ties Fresh Choice together. While the aesthetics of this place are a bonus, their menu doesn’t disappoint. You can order their Creamy Pesto Pasta for a cheat-day meal or go for their Lasagna for a rich experience.

Must-try: Arrabbiata Pasta, Alfredo Pasta, and Creamy Pesto Pasta

Location: Waltair Main Road

5. V Hangout Resto Cafe

As the name suggests, this cafe is the most popular hangout spot for students and office workers around Rushikonda. It checks all the boxes for great food, picture-worthy aesthetics, and a great location. While the place is popular for its finger food, their pastas are great too. Get their Pomodoro Pasta for a tangy treat or their Grilled Chicken Pasta for a full-packed meal.

Must-try: Pomodoro Pasta, Alfredo Pasta, and Grilled Chicken Pasta

Location: Rushikonda

With this list of the top pasta places in Vizag, you now know where to grab a plate. If you’re planning the perfect date or looking for an exceptional dining experience, these spotsare absolutely must-tries! Let us know which is your favourite in the comments!

Also read: 7 new OTT releases you will not regret watching this week

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.