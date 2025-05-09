Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has announced that there will be a new flight service by IndiGo from Visakhapatnam to Abu Dhabi from 13 June. The flight will run four days a week. He took to the social media platform Instagram, sharing the following message: “In a major boost to aviation in Andhra Pradesh, I’m happy to share that new flight services are being launched to enhance connectivity across our state.

Indigo’s Visakhapatnam-Abu Dhabi international service will begin from June 13, operating four days a week, linking the City of Destiny to the UAE and beyond. Starting June 12, Indigo will also launch Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar flights, strengthening ties between Andhra Pradesh and the capital of Odisha. From June 2, Air India Express will begin Vijayawada-Bengaluru services, connecting the Capital Region of Andhra Pradesh to one of India’s major tech hubs.”

Previously, the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced that direct daily flights between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam are set to commence from June 2025. This new air link will be introduced under the Building & Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) initiative. Currently, passengers travelling between the two cities have to rely on connecting flights, making this development a notable improvement in accessibility.

Apart from the new Visakhapatnam to Abu Dhabi IndiGo flight, a morning flight from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam resumed operations this May. The flight, which was previously cancelled, has been reinstated and is useful as it enables passengers to reach Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam at 9:50 am in the morning!

