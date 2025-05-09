With the weekend approaching quickly, limitless entertainment options exist for ultimate relaxation. OTT platforms schedule new releases for the week, making entertainment more accessible. With various genres like action, thriller, comedy, and romance, there is something for every streamer. If you are searching for your next watch or want to indulge in new releases, here are the new OTT releases for this week!

1. Bohurupi (Zee 5)

Bikram, an honest jute mill worker, finds himself wrongfully imprisoned for murder. Despite his pleas of innocence, authorities blatantly ignore him. After serving his time, Bikram, filled with anger and resentment, embraces a life of crime. He orchestrates a chain of bank robberies in disguise while evading SI Sumanto.

Will Bikram be successful in his decision this time?

Streaming from: May 9th

2. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Netflix)

Everything is recorded and permanent on social media. So, what are the risks kids can face when they are exposed to it 24/7?

Based on real events, this three-part docuseries reflects the intense journey of kidfluencers, The Squad, a popular internet celebrity, Piper Rockelle and her ‘mom’ager, Tiffany Smith. The documentary will highlight the dangers lurking behind a screen and how vulnerable children are to them.

Streaming from: May 9th

3. A Deadly American Marriage (Netflix)

An emergency call was made to inform about the death of Jason Corbette on August 2nd, 2015. What the officers find is one of the most bloody and gruesome crime scenes of all time. While Jason’s wife, Molly and her father, Thomas Marten, are convicted and pronounced guilty of murder, they argue that Jason’s death was self-defence on their end. Jason’s children, Sarah and Jack, open up about the statements made at the time, giving rise to a million questions.

Who is lying, and who is the real victim?

Streaming from: May 9th

4. Nonnas (Netflix)

Food made from love never fails to touch hearts.

With that declaration, Joe Scarvella plans to open a restaurant and employ Italian grandmothers or nonnas, as the cooks. While Joe expected the nonnas to bring tradition and heritage through their dishes, drama was an unexpected addition. Through all troubles, Joe remains unwavering in his mission. Based on a true story, this heart-touching movie should be on your watchlist!

Streaming from: May 9th

5. The Royals (Netflix)

A nonchalant prince, Aviraaj, has to work with overly ambitious Sophia to restore the crumbling Morpur Estate to its former glory. Transforming the estate into a Royal B&B experience requires collaboration, which is lacking from the prince. With a deadline looming over Sophia’s head, along with the nonchalant attitude of the prince, will these two different worlds attract or repel each other?

Only fate will tell.

Streaming from: May 9th

6. The Diplomat (Netflix)

An Indian diplomat needs to use his wits to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan after she claims her marriage to her Pakistani-origin husband is a scam. Truth and lies blur along the line when events unfold during this ordeal.

This gripping political drama gained a positive response from the audience during its theatrical release, making it a must-watch!

Streaming from: May 9th

7. Gram Chikitsalay (Amazon Prime Video)

A doctor relocates to a North Indian village and takes control of the Primary Health Centre to provide proper healthcare to the people in the village. While the talented and brilliant doctor has no patients, a quack who searches the internet for diagnostic purposes has a thriving practice.

This comedy-packed drama television series delivers the lives of rural healthcare workers and their patients.

Streaming from: May 9th

There you have it, the new OTT releases for this week! With these releases scheduled from the OTT platforms, your plans for the weekend are sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Dial your friends, make plans, gather snacks, and get comfortable to binge these entertaining flicks!

