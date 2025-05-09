Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared following Operation Sindoor. On the night of 8 May 2025, cross-border firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) killed a Telugu jawan Murali Naik (27), a native of Kalli Thanda hamlet in Gorantla mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district (Andhra Pradesh).

According to Gorantla police officials, Murali Naik was the son of agricultural labourers Sriram Naik and Jyothi Bai. He belonged to a humble tribal family. He was stationed in the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistani troops, in violation of the ceasefire, launched intense artillery and mortar shelling following India’s military operation. Severely wounded in the exchange, Murali Naik succumbed to his injuries despite attempts to evacuate him to New Delhi for urgent treatment.

A bachelor and the only son of his parents, Murali Naik’s untimely death has cast a shadow of sorrow over his home village. The young soldier spent his formative years in Naginayani Cheruvuthanda of Somandepalli Mandal and completed his schooling at Vignan School in Somandepalli. Now, his community in Kalli Thanda mourns his heroic sacrifice, united in grief and pride.

The mortal remains of the killed Telugu jawan are expected to arrive in his native village by Saturday, where preparations are underway for his final rites with full military honours.

The news of his martyrdom has stirred profound emotions across the Penukonda Assembly Constituency and beyond. Murali Naik’s courage and devotion to the nation have been recognised as emblematic of the enduring spirit of India’s armed forces.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences in a heartfelt post on X: “We pay heartfelt tribute to this valiant martyr, Murali Naik. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his grieving family during this time of immense loss. His sacrifice will forever be etched in our memories with profound gratitude and honour.”

The state government is expected to extend ex gratia relief to the bereaved family as a mark of respect and support.

