The Visakhapatnam Railway Station, located in the heart of the city, is one of the most-visited and busiest places in Vizag. With a staggering footfall of 2.77 crore passengers in the last year alone, it sees nearly 75,900 people travelling in and out daily! –
It is safe to say that the station is one of the most happening spots in the city, but what is happening around it? Whether you’re waiting to board your train or just stepped off one, there are plenty of things to see, do, and enjoy nearby. Here’s a quick guide to what’s around Visakhapatnam Railway Station:
Chill at these parks and stadiums
Need a breath of fresh air or a quiet place to unwind? There are several parks close to the station where you have a picnic by yourself, read a book, or simply sit on a bench and enjoy nature.
RPF Ground Railway (1.2 km): Open space, sometimes hosts local matches or events
Railway Stadium (900 m): You might even catch a friendly match here
- Railway Park (900 m): Located about 200 m inside the Railway Stadium
Diamond Park (2.1 km): Situated in the middle of a busy junction, this is an interesting place to people-watch!
Saraswathi Park (2.9 km): A peaceful green patch.
Central Park (2.8 km): One of the largest, most popular and well-developed urban parks in Visakhapatnam!
Watch a movie!
If you have time to kill, why not entertain yourself with a movie? Both time-consuming and attention-grabbing, a good film is never a waste of time. Catch one at one of the nearby cinemas.
Sree Kanya Movie Theatre (1.3 km)
Sangam Sarat Theatre (1.4 km)
Gokul Theatre (1.5 km)
Get some last-minute shopping done
Did you forget to pack something or just in the mood to shop? There are plenty of options nearby:
Bhupathi Surya Central Mall (1.8 km)
Kala Vaibhav Shopping Mall (1.9 km)
- Lucky Shopping Mall (3.1 km)
Just about 3 km away, Jagadamba Junction is an exciting shopping district where you can buy almost anything. Popular malls here include:
- D Mart, Suryabagh (3.2 km)
CMR Shopping Mall (3.0 km)
South India Shopping Mall (3.4 km)
Get in the mood for food!
Good food makes any journey better. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a filling meal, these spots nearby have you covered:
Masha Allah Biryani Point (1.0 km): A well-known budget-friendly biryani joint
Rahamaniya Restaurant (1.2 km): One of the city’s oldest restaurants, established in 1960
Sri Sairam Parlour (1.7 km): Known for its vegetarian South Indian dishes
Punjabi Dhaba (1.8 km): North Indian comfort food at its best!
Sona Bakery (2.0 km): For quick snacks and bakery items
Iyengar Bakery (2.5 km): Ideal for sweet treats and baked goods
Places of Worship
Before or after a journey, many seek a moment of peace or offer prayers for a safe trip. These religious sites near the station are easily accessible:
St Joseph’s Catholic Church (2.2 km)
Bethesda Church (2.4 km)
Sri Erukumamba Temple (1.9 km)
Sri Sai Baba Temple (1.4 km)
Kerala Masjid (1.3 km)
Masjid-E-Aqsa (1.3 km)
Whether you’re a local catching a train or a traveller arriving in Vizag, the area around Visakhapatnam Railway Station offers far more to do than just transit convenience. So next time you’re at the station with time to spare, step out and explore what’s around – you might just discover a new favourite spot!
