The Visakhapatnam Railway Station, located in the heart of the city, is one of the most-visited and busiest places in Vizag. With a staggering footfall of 2.77 crore passengers in the last year alone, it sees nearly 75,900 people travelling in and out daily! –

It is safe to say that the station is one of the most happening spots in the city, but what is happening around it? Whether you’re waiting to board your train or just stepped off one, there are plenty of things to see, do, and enjoy nearby. Here’s a quick guide to what’s around Visakhapatnam Railway Station:

Chill at these parks and stadiums

Need a breath of fresh air or a quiet place to unwind? There are several parks close to the station where you have a picnic by yourself, read a book, or simply sit on a bench and enjoy nature.

RPF Ground Railway (1.2 km): Open space, sometimes hosts local matches or events

Railway Stadium (900 m): You might even catch a friendly match here

Railway Park (900 m): Located about 200 m inside the Railway Stadium

Diamond Park (2.1 km): Situated in the middle of a busy junction, this is an interesting place to people-watch!

Saraswathi Park (2.9 km): A peaceful green patch.

Central Park (2.8 km): One of the largest, most popular and well-developed urban parks in Visakhapatnam!

Watch a movie!

If you have time to kill, why not entertain yourself with a movie? Both time-consuming and attention-grabbing, a good film is never a waste of time. Catch one at one of the nearby cinemas.

Get some last-minute shopping done

Did you forget to pack something or just in the mood to shop? There are plenty of options nearby:

Just about 3 km away, Jagadamba Junction is an exciting shopping district where you can buy almost anything. Popular malls here include:

Get in the mood for food!

Good food makes any journey better. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a filling meal, these spots nearby have you covered:

Places of Worship

Before or after a journey, many seek a moment of peace or offer prayers for a safe trip. These religious sites near the station are easily accessible:

Whether you’re a local catching a train or a traveller arriving in Vizag, the area around Visakhapatnam Railway Station offers far more to do than just transit convenience. So next time you’re at the station with time to spare, step out and explore what’s around – you might just discover a new favourite spot!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city guides.