A tragic incident was reported near the Gurudwara area in Visakhapatnam, where a 23-year-old woman, L Sravani, died by suicide after allegedly being abandoned by the man she loved and married.

According to Dwarka Police Station, Sravani hailed from Rangapuram village in Tekkali mandal, Srikakulam district. She was initially married to a relative in 2022. However, post-marriage, she became involved in a romantic relationship with a software engineer. Despite her family’s disapproval, she left her husband and married the man at a registrar’s office.

After the marriage, her new husband allegedly did not take Sravani home but instead kept her at a friend’s place in Hyderabad for several months. Later, she was moved to a women’s hostel near Rama Talkies in Visakhapatnam. Sravani reportedly pleaded with Rohit to take her with him, but he refused and abandoned her.

Heartbroken, Sravani wrote a suicide note explaining the circumstances and consumed hair dye. Her fellow hostel mates found her unconscious and rushed her to King George Hospital (KGH), where she passed away on Thursday evening.

Following a complaint filed by the father of the woman who committed suicide, the Visakhapatnam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

