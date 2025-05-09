In a first-of-its-kind move among urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is planning to address a longstanding gap in the housing sector by building affordable apartments for the middle-income group (MIG).

VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal announced the authority’s plans during an interaction with the media on 7 May 2025. He revealed that VMRDA intends to roll out a citywide interest survey to understand what the public is looking for in terms of affordable housing.

“We want to cater specifically to the aspirations of the middle class, many of whom find market rates unaffordable. Through this initiative, we aim to offer housing options that are both accessible and practical,” he said.

To make the process inclusive and data-driven, VMRDA will install notice boards at key public locations across the city. These will feature QR codes that residents can scan to participate in the survey using their smartphones. The feedback collected will guide VMRDA in the planning and development of the proposed MIG apartments.

While the state government and various urban development bodies have already developed MIG layouts and sold plots through lotteries in areas like Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam under the NTR Smart Township scheme, buyers were responsible for building their homes. This upcoming initiative marks a shift as VMRDA itself will take charge of constructing budget-friendly apartment units.

