With the weekend almost approaching, there are several ways of enjoying and unwinding from the week. You can visit the cinemas, the beach, or hang out with friends at a mall. Another option to get the competitive spirit and relieve stress is to go to a gaming zone with friends. If you love gaming and want to indulge in that experience but aren’t sure where to visit, you are at the right place! Here are the top gaming zones in Vizag to play and chill!

1. Maven Fun @ VMR Central Mall

This gaming zone has it all: a bowling arena, box cricket, and many other attractions! Maven Fun is a newly launched entertainment venue at VMR Central Mall. It features a variety of arcade games and children’s play zones, including a ball pit, ensuring endless fun! This is the perfect place to visit with friends and family for a chill time!

Location: VMR Central Mall, Aganampudi.

2. Xtreme Gaming Pub

If you are into gaming, Xtreme Gaming Pub has you covered! The place features dim lighting and various game options. There are several options for gamers, like private gaming rooms, high-end gaming consoles with the latest games, VR racing and car simulators. After a long gaming session, you can take a break at the snooker table and relax. Whether you are up for a group game session or a solo grind, this place is worth a visit!

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

3. a2playmore

This is a premium gaming zone for children and adults alike! Featuring an in-house restaurant, many arcade games, and VR stimulation, there’s much to explore in this place. You can head to this gaming zone with children and friends for a fun time. If you want to have a fun time with family and friends after a long week, this is the place you need to be!

Location: VIP Road

4. Fun Blast @ Chitrayala Mall

Located in Jagadamba Junction, Fun Blast is one of the most popular gaming zones in the city. The place features virtual reality, a horror house, a vortex tunnel, a 5d theatre, bumper cars, and many arcade games. Visit this place for an overall fun experience on a weekend to unwind and relax!

Location: Jagadamba Commercial Complex

5. AB Fun Castle

This is the biggest gaming zone in Madhurawada, housing gaming equipment like none other. The ambience of the gaming zone is sleek with LED lights and interactive equipment that children and adults find easy to operate. You can choose from the gaming options of arcade games, alien gun, bike or car racing and enjoy the thrill!

Location: Midhilapuri Vuda Colony

6. Fun World Crispy Bites

Fun World Crispy Bites is a gaming zone near the VUDA colony, Gajuwaka. There are many options for gaming, like soft play, arcade games, VR games, and the place also has a rooftop surf for playing cricket while enjoying the breeze. You can order food while playing games, which are priced reasonably. Head to this place for an energising and fun experience!

Location: Gajuwaka

7. Playtime Gaming Zone

This is the ultimate gaming zone, perfect for visiting with friends! Playtime Gaming Zone has the latest games, gaming consoles, VR games, carroms, snookers, Mario Kart games and a rooftop surf with machine bowling. For a quick bite between gaming sessions, head to the in-house Popeye’s Cafe, where you can get delicious food.

Location: Urvasi Theatre Area

There you have it, the top gaming zones in Vizag for an entertaining and fun-filled experience! Be it friends or family, a visit to these gaming zones will surely lift your spirits and ensure that you have a good time. So, what are you waiting for? Call your friends, make plans, and visit these gaming zones!

