With so many new titles dropping each week, it can be tough to decide what’s actually worth your screen time. The new OTT releases this week, too, have something for everyone. But to make sure you’re absolutely going to enjoy your choice, we’ve rounded up seven standout shows and movies that you won’t regret watching. Check them out:

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2

Fourteen unique contestants – ranging from Olympiad gold medallists and engineers to K-pop idols, poker players, and YouTubers – are pitted against each other in a psychological game of intellect and deception.

Taking place over six nights and seven days, the second season, titled The Devil’s Plan: Death Room, strips away alliances and personas through relentless mathematical and social trials. With new rules and subtler, colder tones, the show dives deeper into strategic breakdowns, pushing players to their limits as they compete to be crowned the ultimate victor.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 6 May

Gram Chikitsalay

In this socially grounded drama, Dr Prabhat, a young and driven physician, arrives at a dilapidated Primary Health Centre in rural North India.

With hopes of sparking systemic change, he soon discovers that before transforming the village’s healthcare, he must confront his own expectations and adapt to the deeply rooted challenges of the region.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 9 May

Poker Face: Season 2

Charlie Cale, a casino worker with an uncanny ability to detect lies, returns in this gritty crime drama. Continuing her journey across America, she solves one mystery after another involving strangers she encounters along the way.

Season 2 raises the stakes as Charlie finds herself hunted by hired assailants. Inspired by 1970s American cinema and classic episodic TV, each episode presents a fresh setting, cast, and case to crack.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: 8 May

Bohurupi

Wrongly imprisoned for murder, honest jute mill worker Bikram emerges from jail with nothing left to lose. Turning to crime, he orchestrates a series of daring bank heists while eluding relentless police officer SI Sumanto. Parallelly, a street performer who entertains crowds by impersonating demons undergoes a profound transformation after a mysterious dream, blurring lines between illusion and reality.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: 9 May

Britain and the Blitz

This powerful documentary recreates the harrowing days of World War II Britain during the Blitz. Featuring carefully restored archival footage and intimate firsthand accounts, the film immerses viewers in a nation’s resilience amidst devastation.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 5 May

Good Bad Ugly

After years behind bars, a former gangster attempts to leave his violent past behind to live peacefully with his family. But when his son ends up imprisoned, he’s forced to return to a life he thought he had left for good. This action-packed story explores redemption, loyalty, and the cost of past choices. This comedy hit is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 8 May

The Diplomat

Inspired by real events, this high-stakes thriller stars John Abraham as J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat whose life spirals into political and personal chaos.

When a young refugee named Uzma Ahmed arrives at the embassy, Singh is drawn into an intense web of international diplomacy, personal sacrifice, and moral conflict.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 9 May

With binge-worthy series and must-watch films, the list of new OTT releases this week proves that great content keeps coming. So grab your snacks, clear your schedule, and let the streaming marathon begin!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.