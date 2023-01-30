Looking for a fun place to hang out with friends and family? If that is the case then gaming zones are the way to go. Gaming zones in Vizag offer a wide range of VR and indoor games for everyone to enjoy. One of the best things about these gaming zones is that they provide entertaining activities at reasonable prices. Gaming does not have an age limit, making it open for everyone to participate in. When in need of fun, check out these gaming zones in Vizag for an electrifying experience.

Here is a list of the best gaming zones in Vizag.

Xtreme Gaming Pub

Xtreme Gaming Pub offers a wide range of games, for everyone to enjoy, no matter what age. They give unlimited gaming experiences at pocket-friendly prices. It is also an ideal spot for gamers to get together, and have a good time. Snooker tables and PlayStations are among their most loved gaming options.

Location: Near Buddhil Park Hotel, Dwaraka Nagar

Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM

Gravity Game Zone & Food Court

From snooker table, cricket net, indoor basketball, Subsoccer, and PC gaming, this place offers it all. It is famous among youth for being a good hangout spot. They also offer delicious food, and refreshing beverages, which elevate the gaming experience. Next time you are looking for something fun to do with friends, do check out this place.

Location: 4th Floor, Vamsee Complex Sai Ram Parlour Building, Diamond Park

Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM

GAME SPACE

This gaming zone is famous for being one of the best places to hang out in Gajuwaka. They offer indoor games for people of all ages, and other entertaining experiences like VR games, XD shooting, snooker board, and more. GAME SPACE also offers food and beverages, with unlimited gaming, all at reasonable prices.

Location: Gajuwaka Depot Kotha, Nakkavanipalem

Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM

Fun Zone- Jungles Adventures

When visiting Vizag’s famous CMR Central, this gaming zone cannot be missed. This place offers several VR games like car racing and gun fighting. The game zone also offers exciting activities like Mirror Maze, Horror House, and 3D movies. These options make it a perfect place to have a good time with friends and family. The forest-like ambience, House of Candy, and toy train rides make it a great place to keep kids occupied.

Location: 3rd Floor, CMR Central Mall, Maddilapalem

Timings: 10 AM to 9:30 PM

Strikzz Bowling and Gaming

Strikzz Bowling and Gaming is also a must-visit when in CMR Central Mall. They offer a wide range of physical indoor game options like Cricket, Archery, Bowling and Shooting. If not in the mood for physical activity, one can try VR games like tennis, boxing and goalkeeping.

Location: 5th Floor, CMR Central Mall, Maddilapalem

Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM

