After a week filled with impromptu reports and hectic meetings, you deserve to have enough time for relaxation and leisure. While there are many ways to relieve stress, we often bury it under the fluorescent lighting of our mobile phones, scrolling endlessly through social media. This slowly descends into what is known as doomscrolling, where we focus more on the negative news on the internet. Indulging in such habits can be harmful, both physically and emotionally. Lying still for long periods of time can cause muscle aches and headaches, and consuming negative content can cause anxiety about the future and depression. If you find yourself doomscrolling or spending long hours on social media, ditch the gadget and try these fun activities in Vizag instead!

Games and Play

As children, one of the most memorable things we enjoyed was playing with our neighbouring friends. It did not matter what game was played during those times; the only thing that mattered was that we were out of the house and with friends. If this sounds like what you want to do this week, then check out these gaming zones in Vizag:

Maven Fun in VMR Central Mall: This place has a bowling arena, box cricket, and a ball pit, among many other attractions.

Fun Blast in Chitrayala Mall: This gaming zone features a horror house, 5D theatre, and bumper cars. This place has everything you need to unwind and play until your heart’s content.

Playtime Gaming Zone: Searching for a machine bowling cricket place in Vizag? Then search no further, as this arena includes that along with Gaming consoles, VR Games, and snookers for a jolly time.

Brain Stimulation

During the week, our brains are filled with important meeting notes, presentation information, and report details. Reading is a top recommended activity to declutter and help with brain stimulation. Reading a book is a way of travelling to different worlds without venturing out. There are several genres of books other than self-help, like poetry, fantasy, historical fiction, and new adult fiction.

Walk into Pages bookstore to browse through the extensive collection of books. You can explore different genres, choose an interesting book, and relax on the couch to enjoy reading it. You can also visit the Visakhapatnam Public Library, which has more than 57,000 books in a wide range of genres.

Another good activity is solving puzzles. For this, you can try Sudoku and a crossword in the daily newspapers. But if you want to solve these puzzles in real life, visit the Mystery Rooms on Harbour Park Road. There are different types of games and scenarios available to choose from!

Unleash the Creativity

Creativity can come in many forms, like clicking aesthetic pictures, writing a story, or painting. For unleashing your creativity through art, visit the ARTCOM cafe in Dwaraka Nagar. You don’t have to be an artist to paint and experiment in this place. Just snack away on delicious munchies while adding colours to your ceramics, which you can take home!

Art is everywhere for those who take notice. Vizag is a picturesque city with a beach and immaculate greenery. Walk around the town and try capturing its essence through your eyes, using a camera or even your mobile phone. The pictures are your art and it doesn’t have to be perfect.

Physical Movement

To release the tension from sitting in one place for over five hours a day, physical movement and exercise are important. Instead of hitting the gym, try out the internet-famous sport, Pickleball! Here are some places you can try out the sport!

With these fun activities in Vizag, you will find yourself relaxed and filled with refreshing energy, instead of being uneasy while doomscrolling. Pick an activity from this list according to your interests and try something new this weekend!

