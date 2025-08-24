Vizag Food Festival will be held at MGM grounds on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam from 5 to 7 September, according to District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad. Addressing the media at the Collectorate on 23 August, the Collector said that food stalls spreading Uttarandhra as well as national and international flavours would be put up during the festival.

The event would be jointly organised by the District Tourism Department, Hotels and Restaurants’ Association of Andhra Pradesh and Event Managers’ Associations from 6 pm to 10 pm daily. There would be no entry fee.

A contest would be organised for all chefs under the auspices of Sun School, said the Collector. Along with others, organic food stalls would also be put up.

To make the event more enjoyable, cultural programmes would be organised, said the Collector. The Vizag Food Festival would be aimed at enhancing the brand image of the city, he said, adding around 15,000 to 20,000 people were expected to visit the festival.

The festival would be organised at an estimated cost of Rs. 15 lakh.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu