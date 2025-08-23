The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has launched “Vizag Skill Sail 2025 – Skill Development Conclave with Green Port Start-up”, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening maritime skill development while promoting sustainable port innovations.

Speaking at the launch event, VPA Chairperson Dr M Angamuthu outlined plans aligned with the Prime Minister’s Vision 2047, positioning Visakhapatnam as both a maritime and educational hub. He announced that VPA will initially train 5,000 students annually, with an ambitious target of 5 lakh by 2047. District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad linked the effort to the Swarnandhra 2047 vision, which seeks to build a $2.4 trillion economy through port-led manufacturing and a skilled workforce.

In his address, R Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, stressed the importance of developing shipbuilding clusters and forging partnerships with institutions such as the Indian Maritime University (IMU) and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Studies (CEMS). N Sridhar, Principal Commissioner of Customs, commended VPA’s commitment to green initiatives, while Ministry Secretary T K Ramachandran introduced the Green Port Start-up Innovation Challenge, encouraging solutions in areas like cleaner ports, renewable energy adoption, and plastic-to-product innovations.

The conclave also saw enthusiastic participation from students of IMU, CEMS, and business schools, who engaged with maritime experts on entrepreneurship, skill development, and sustainable port solutions. With the Vizag Skill Sail initiative, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set the stage for transforming Visakhapatnam into a hub of maritime talent and green innovation, aligning local aspirations with national economic and environmental goals.

