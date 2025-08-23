The Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has reported strong export growth during the first quarter of the current financial year, with total exports reaching Rs 58,565 crore, reflecting a 9.82 percent increase over the same period last year. According to Srinivas Muppaala, Zonal Development Commissioner of VSEZ, service exports contributed Rs 42,766 crore, while merchandise exports stood at Rs 15,799 crore.

Between April and June alone, VSEZ registered exports worth Rs 1,834 crore, marking an impressive 156 percent growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Of this amount, merchandise exports accounted for Rs 1,832 crore, while service exports contributed Rs 1.93 crore.

The first quarter also saw significant expansion activity, with nine new Special Economic Zone unit proposals being approved. Of these, seven are located in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh. The new projects are expected to bring investments of Rs 1,303.05 crore and create employment for 5,469 people.

In Andhra Pradesh, approvals were granted to Substrate Manufacture India Pvt Limited, which will establish facilities for the manufacture of prefab structural steel members and volumetric modular pods at the VSEZ in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, and to MISO Ribbon Pvt Limited, which will manufacture decorative ribbons and bows at Brandix India Apparel City Private Limited.

As of March 31, 2025, Visakhapatnam SEZ has shown its growth by attracting a cumulative investment amounting to Rs 1,26,635.46 crore and generating direct employment for 6,03,474 people. Srinivas Muppaala noted that the approvals and export performance in the first quarter underscore the growing importance of VSEZ as a hub of industrial growth and a key contributor to India’s export economy, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

