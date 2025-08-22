Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has announced a comprehensive roadmap for the development of the constituency, highlighting infrastructure upgrades, administrative reforms, and long-term planning to meet the needs of the fast-growing region.

He stated that a Bheemili Development Forum will soon be set up, bringing together intellectuals and representatives from different communities, irrespective of political affiliation, to guide the growth of the constituency. The forum is expected to meet once every three months and will contribute to the preparation of a vision document aimed at shaping the region’s strategic development.

On the administrative front, Srinivasa Rao informed that the government has responded positively to a proposal to divide the constituency into two GVMC zones for better governance, given its population of over 3.75 lakh. He also pointed out that pending issues, including the merger of Bheemili rural, Anandapuram, and Padmanabham mandals into the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, should be addressed in the council and forwarded to the government.

Several major projects were also announced. Measures to prevent coastal erosion, including the construction of retaining walls, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 210 crore. To address water scarcity in Madhurawada, a drinking water project worth Rs 595 crore has been planned, alongside an underground drainage project costing Rs 292 crore to resolve sewage issues. Additionally, infrastructure works worth Rs 100 crore are underway across nine GVMC wards within the constituency.

Looking ahead, the MLA said that the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport is expected to be ready by June 2026. In anticipation of the traffic that the airport and urban expansion will bring, the Bheemili-Tagarapuvalasa road will be widened to 150 feet as part of a revised Road Development Plan prepared after consultations with local residents. He suggested that those losing land to the project could be compensated through the allocation of shops in commercial complexes and Transferable Development Rights.

The MLA also noted the employment potential arising from the expansion of the IT sector in Visakhapatnam, with companies such as TCS, Google, Cognizant, Sattva, and Adani Data Centre expected to generate nearly one lakh direct and indirect jobs. To strengthen regional connectivity, discussions have been held with RTC officials to introduce new bus services between Bheemili and Vizianagaram, he said.

