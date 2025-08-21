A 14-member Russian delegation, comprising representatives from government, academia, and private industry, visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on 20 August 2025 to explore opportunities for collaboration in education, training, and industry. A key focus of the discussions was the potential migration of skilled Indian workers to Russia, aligning with Moscow’s efforts to address workforce shortages across critical sectors.

During the briefing, VPA officials showcased the port’s modern infrastructure and facilities, highlighting its advanced cargo-handling capacities, modernisation and mechanisation initiatives, covered storage options, and adoption of clean energy through solar power projects. They also presented the port’s Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), which are used for industrial water purposes, as part of its sustainable operations.

The delegation was also briefed on the port’s investment potential and its growing role in enhancing import-export trade through Visakhapatnam, positioning it as a gateway for stronger bilateral trade ties.

This visit comes against the backdrop of Russia’s broader strategy to attract skilled labour from India. Reports earlier suggested that Russia aims to recruit up to one million Indian professionals by 2025. However, the Russian Labour Ministry has clarified that worker recruitment is subject to quota regulations. For 2025, the quota allows 234,900 foreign workers, with 71,817 slots reserved for Indian citizens.

To bridge skill gaps, Russia’s Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs has proposed setting up vocational training schools in India to prepare workers for specific industrial requirements. The initiative, supported by Russia’s Education Ministry, is expected to align training with the country’s labour market demands.

The visit to Visakhapatnam Port by the Russian delegation marks a step toward strengthening Indo-Russian cooperation across ports, industry, and workforce mobility. While large-scale migration of Indian workers may be tempered by regulatory limits, the discussions at VPA reflect a shared interest in building long-term partnerships in trade, education, and skilled labour exchange.

