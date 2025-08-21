Sometimes you need to get away from the bustling city and spend time appreciating nature. Surrounded by misty hills, verdant greenery, and a peaceful atmosphere, Munnar is the perfect place to do just that. With this detailed travel guide, get to know its attractions, best trekking spots, food spots, and check out some important things to know while visiting Munnar, Kerala!

Travel

There are several ways to travel to Munnar. The closest airport to Munnar is the Cochin International Airport in Kerala, which is approximately 107 km away. You’ll find several connecting flights by IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express. From the airport, you can catch a taxi and reach Munnar in about 4 hours.

For a more budget-friendly option, you can book a train from Vizag to the nearest railway station, Aluva Railway Station. The fastest train is the Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek SF Express (PT), with a travelling time of 22h 10m.

Accommodation

After a long journey, check into your hotel for a well-earned rest. If you want to experience the crisp greenery and soft mist of the hill station alongside a hint of luxury, then check into Munnar Tea Hills Resort, Hotel Emerald Inn, The View Munnar, The Heights, and Tea County Munnar.

There are several Airbnbs that capture the natural beauty and essence of Munnar and offer the comfort of being at home. If that is what you are looking for, then book Vazhachalii Homestay, Thoppil Johns Villa Homestay, and Moody Moon Residential Homestay.

Staying in a treehouse is a unique experience. The adventurous who wish to experience it can book a stay at Nature Zone Resort Munnar and Noah’s Nest Tree House @ Morley’s Place.

Itinerary

Below is a detailed plan for exploring the misty hill station. We’ve divided the attractions into different itineraries to help you plan your travel to Munnar, Kerala. Pick yours according to your preferences.

Art and History

For art and culture enthusiasts, Munnar has many places to explore. Munnar Chocolate Factory is a must-visit spot for chocolate lovers. Here, you can get to know about the process of making chocolates, see a live demonstration, and taste some samples. Along with that, there are some art collections, spices, and handicrafts to explore and shop from.

If you love visiting museums and nerding out, then you must stop by the Kannam Devan Tea Museum (KDTM), also known as the Tata Tea Museum.

The Kannam Devan Tea Museum in Kerala is an industry and history museum. You get to know about the history of tea, how it is cultivated, the different processing methods, and the various flavours of tea.

The entry fee is Rs 150 per adults, Rs 50 per child, and an additional Rs 20 will be charged for a still camera. The timings are from 9 am to 5 pm, and the museum is closed on public holidays. Visit the museum during the documentary showing time (10 am to 2 pm) to learn more about the history of tea.

Natural Attractions

Travellers who seek to walk through tall grass and see animals in their natural habitat can visit Eravikulam National Park. The park has a small museum where you can study up on the animals present there. Visitors can witness the ethereal beauty of the Nilgiri Tahr Deer while trekking at this National Park and pick up some souvenirs in the gift shop. The entry fee is Rs 200 for Indian adults and Rs 500 for foreign nationals. An additional Rs 50 would be charged for an ordinary camera and Rs 350 for a video camera.

Water Bodies

Kundala Lake and Lakkom Waterfalls are two water bodies that you should not miss while visiting Munnar. Kundala Lake is a picturesque spot, open from 9 am to 5 pm. You can explore the vast area on a boat. The fee for a pedal boat for 3 people is Rs 100, and a rowboat for 4 people is Rs 200. You must pay Rs 1000 if you are carrying a video camera.

Located 7,300 feet above sea level, Lakkom Waterfalls feels like a mystical place. Surrounded by water, rocks, and greenery, this is a must-visit place in Kerala. The fee is Rs 50 per person, and the place is open from 8 am to 4 pm. These natural attractions in Munnar are a must-visit!

Hills

Go trekking up to Top Station Munnar, which used to be the highest railway station in the valley before a flood in 1924 damaged it. Once at the top, take stunning pictures, capturing postcard-worthy backgrounds.

Nestled among the Nilgiri Hills, Echo Point is another place where you can row a boat, go trekking in nature, and shop from the street markets. The entry fee is Rs 30 for adults and Rs 15 for children. The spot is open from 7 am to 10 pm.

Walk through fragrant flowers in the Rose Garden in Munnar, where you can see rare flora and fauna. Situated 3,500 feet above sea level, this garden is perfect for those who want to escape into nature. You can also buy different plant seeds here and grow them in your personal garden!

Food Spots

Visit Hotel Guru Bhavan for some amazing South Indian food like idly, dosas, and thalis and non-vegetarian food items like kebabs and biryanis. Other places for non-vegetarian food are Parakkat Spice Merchant Restaurant, Arabian Grills, and Alibaba & 41 dishes.

For a taste of vegetarian Kerala cuisine, head over to Sarvana Bhavan, Patel Restaurant, Sree Annapoorani, and Rasa Pure Veg Hotel.

Do’s & Don’ts

Make plans in advance while visiting the National Park, museums and other attractions in Munnar. Carry cash in small amounts at all times, as online banking may be unavailable at the time of need.

Prefer wearing fully covered shoes while exploring Munnar during the monsoon season to avoid slipping on roads. It is also advisable to be fully clothed so as to avoid encountering insects, mainly leeches.

Apply a chloroxylenol-based antiseptic liquid on your arms and legs before hiking or trekking. Always have some turmeric powder on you, in case you attract leeches, as it can weaken their grip on your skin.

Don’t bring food along with you while visiting any attraction, and if you do, be mindful of the environment and refrain from littering. Be respectful to your tour guides and don’t violate any rules when you travel in Munnar.

With this Munnar travel guide in hand, go forth and explore the hill station’s challenging trekking spots, enjoy its natural attractions, and relish in its delicious food. So, what are you waiting for? Gather your loved ones, make plans, and get going!

PS: If Munnar isn’t your ideal travel destination, why not try Shillong? Read our guide here.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.