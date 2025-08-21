Looking for a place to have your next cool hang? This is your sign to explore Rushikonda, Vizag! Beyond its pristine blue-flag beach, this neighbourhood has a lot of unexplored fun to offer. With the lively GITAM University at its heart, this area has a youthful and hip energy that one must tap into! From scuba diving into the waters to eating your way through delicious seafood at Raju Gari Dhaba to finding your peace at the TTD Temple, check out a range of interesting things you can do in Rushikonda, Vizag:

1. Hang out at Rushikonda South Beach Road

After being shut to the public for about four years, Rushikonda South Beach Road opened up once again only last year. Running parallel to the coast, the road gives one a beautiful experience of the Rushikonda Beach. It is usually windy and uncrowded, and the best time to be here is at sunrise or sunset. There’s a small fee (about Rs 50) for vehicles to enter, but pedestrians can walk in for free. Start off your Rushikonda journey on a soulful note by taking a walk along this 1-km stretch!

2. Learn about cinema at Ramanaidu Studios

One of the key Vizag attractions, Ramanaidu Studios is a must-visit spot when in Rushikonda, especially for film buffs. Set up by the late Dr D Ramanaidu, the studio houses lifelike film sets that will undoubtedly make you feel like a main character. Additionally, there is a Museum of Cinema documenting the evolution of films. As Ramanaidu Studios sits on top of a hill overlooking the beach, there are n number of viewpoints spread out across the hilltop. For a satisfying experience, spend time walking around the hill to find the best views!

And if your stomach starts to growl along the way, make a quick detour to The Writer’s Room, a cosy cafe adjacent to the studio.

3. Try Water sports at Rushikonda Beach

Much like Barbie’s Ken, a Vizagite’s job is also just… beach. Luckily, it’s the kind of job where you can have fun, for the beach at Rushikonda has a variety of water sports to offer. From scuba diving to surfing, paragliding, and kayaking, this is the only beach in Vizag where you can try out such exciting activities! Get in touch with local organisers like Livein Adventures, Platypus Escapes, Dive Adda, Seashell Adventures, and more to learn more about prices and timings.

4. Drive through Rushikonda IT Hills

If a good drive can make your day, consider driving through IT Hill No 1 and IT Hill 2 in the Rushikonda-Kapuluppada area. Undisturbed, pristine, and offering great views, it’s fun to explore this area and find the highest spot to see the city and the sea.

5. Hit a six at the Turf Gaming Zone

If going underwater for scuba diving is not your scene, get active above ground!

At The Turf Gaming Zone, you can have a friendly match of cricket or snookers with your pals! Set in Pedda Rushikonda, Vizag, this place offers hourly cricket turf rentals at pocket-friendly rates. Reviewers say that the zone has a good, well-lit pitch and that one can also buy food inside. You can contact them at 093810 98248 for more details.

6. Explore Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Center

Located between Rushikonda and PM Palem, the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Center would be one of the most enjoyable Vizag attractions for the nature enthusiast. Established to promote awareness about the biodiversity and landscape of the Eastern Ghats, the place is well-furnished with a Nature Interpretation Center, an Orchidarium, a ficus garden, and other interesting facilities. If you’re interested in learning about nature, this is where to go.

7. Play Pickleball

Pickleball is evidently becoming the trending sport of the year. An easy, simple sport, it is a great way to socialise and get your body moving. Smash Pickleball Club and Pickleball Coast are two courts in and around Rushkonda where you can pick up a paddle and challenge your friends to a game. Both are outdoor courts. Smash Pickleball Club is closer to Sagar Nagar, and has four asphalt courts with 6-layered synthetic, while Pickleball Coast is en route to Bheeminipatnam and has five 9-layer acrylic courts.

8. Visit temples

Rushikonda is home to two famous devotional attractions: ISKCON and TTD Temple, Vizag. Started in 1999 with only Rs 5,000, ISKCON is dedicated to Lord Krishna. Apart from holy shrines, it has a multimedia theatre with teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and a Naturopathy Centre that is dedicated to health and wellness through Yoga and Ayurveda. The Govinda Restaurant inside serves up delicious Sathvik vegetarian meals.

Meanwhile, the TTD Temple or the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devalayam sits on top of a hill in Rushikonda, Vizag. With a spiritual air, it makes for a great viewpoint of the beach and the city. The temple itself is clean and neat and draws heavy visitors during festivals.

9. Eat!

No article about Rushikonda is complete without a mention of food. To meet its growing population of hungry students, a number of eateries have popped up in this area. A short walk from GITAM’s entry gates will lead you to a busy and bustling food street. Try Konaseema Tiffins for wholesome breakfast food, Mumbai Kulfi for over twenty varieties of kulfi, Madras Filter Coffee for a refreshing cup of coffee.

Also, don’t forget to visit the famous Symbi Maggi Point and Sea Inn – Raju Gari Dhaba while here. In Vizag, Symbi Maggi Point is popular for its Egg Maggi, while foodies famously rave about the Prawns Curry, Mutton Biryani, and other spicy non-vegetarian food at Raju Gari Dhaba.

Whether you choose to go scuba diving, temple hopping at ISKCON and TTD Temple, or fill your stomach with scrumptious dishes from Raju Gari Dhaba, there’s many attractions to keep you occupied in Rushikonda, Vizag! What are you doing first? Comment below and let us know!

