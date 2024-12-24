The Rushikonda Beach South Road located adjacent to the palatial buildings constructed by former Chief Minister YS Jagan was re-opened to the public on 23 December 2024 after being closed for four years years under the YSRCP regime. The closure was done to accommodate the construction of the ‘Rushikonda Palace’.

The efforts of Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat played a role in restoring the road by suggesting its reopening during a public meeting. The road, which had been inaccessible and primarily reserved for private use, caused difficulties for motorists. The reopening aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve accessibility for tourists visiting the area, according to an official release.

The alternate route to Rushikonda Beach is expected to ease pressure on the main road and parking facilities, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

At the reopening ceremony, MP Sribharat stated, “This government remains focused on addressing public needs and promoting Visakhapatnam as a key tourism destination. Reopening the South Road is a vital step towards ensuring better access to Rushikonda Beach for all.”

The MP highlighted that the road had long been restricted for the exclusive use of private properties constructed during the YSRCP regime, causing inconvenience to locals and tourists alike. With the support of the coalition government, he initiated its restoration.

Following necessary repairs and consultations with authorities, the road’s reopening is seen as a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure development.

The inauguration of the re-opened Rushikonda South Road was attended by several dignitaries, including Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Vizag South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, Gandi Babji, NTR Vaidya Seva Chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar, and Jana Sena Bheemili in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.