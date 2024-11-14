The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has announced plans to introduce an entry fee at popular beaches, including Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, starting January 1, 2025. According to a report by Times of India, other well-known beaches, such as Maipadu, Kakinada, Ramayapatnam, and Suryalanka, will also implement this initiative. The entry fee is likely to range from Rs 15 to Rs 20 per person.

The department aims to use the entry fee to fund the maintenance and enhancement of facilities at Rushikonda Beach and other beaches, ensuring cleanliness, improved infrastructure, and a more organized experience for visitors. Currently, Suryalanka and Rushikonda beaches attract around 3,000 visitors on weekdays, with numbers swelling to nearly 10,000 on weekends and holidays. The entry fee initiative is expected to help manage this large influx, especially during peak seasons, and enhance the overall beach experience.

Tourism Minister Durgesh highlighted that while previous development efforts improved these beach areas, maintenance often lagged behind. “This time, we are focusing not only on development but also on the upkeep of these areas,” he said, emphasizing a more sustainable approach to beach tourism.

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh has planned a series of beach festivals at various coastal locations in January 2025, including Vizag. These events are expected to boost tourism, drawing more visitors and promoting local culture while benefiting from the enhanced beach infrastructure.

