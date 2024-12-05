Let’s face it: it is difficult to pick up hobbies as an adult. However, if you’ve been on social media lately (which is quite impossible to avoid considering the chronically online times we live in), you might have heard the term “pickleball” being thrown around. With its easy-to-learn, low-risk, and social nature, this sport makes for an easy hobby to indulge in. As it is currently on an upward trend, more and more people have been showing interest in the activity. To cater to it, courts have started popping up across India, and Vizag has not been spared! That said, here are three places in Visakhapatnam where you can play pickleball.

1. Attili Sports Academy

Attili Sports Academy hosts the first indoor pickleball court in Andhra Pradesh! The facility features a covered roof and premium polypropylene tile flooring, designed specifically for optimal play for anyone from six to sixty years old. The polypropylene tiles provide excellent traction and consistent bounce, enhancing performance and reducing injury risk. The court is open from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Price: Rs 600/- per hour (6:00 am to 4:00 pm), Rs 800/- per hour (5:00 am to 9:00 pm; 4:00 pm to 12:00 pm)

2. Vishwanadh Sports Club

This multi-sports complex in Vizag now offers pickleball alongside many other activities. If you’re looking for a low-effort, quick-to-learn sport, playing pickleball at this well-maintained might be perfect. The complex even has an in-house cafe that you can chill at after your session. You can book your session through the Playo app.

Price: 800/- to Rs 1,000/- per hour

3. Strokes Sports Arena

If you’re looking for a comparatively affordable pickleball court, you must try the one at Strokes Sports Arena. The facility houses a clean and spacious indoor court and provides all the necessary equipment. The place is open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. You can call them at 9505503041 to book your slot beforehand.

Price: Rs 500/- per hour

With elements of both tennis and lawn tennis, pickleball is a simple, stress-free sport that can help anyone unwind. If you’d like to try your hand at it, book a session at one of these pickleball courts in Visakhapatnam and start playing!