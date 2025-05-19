Gajuwaka, one of Visakhapatnam’s busiest and most rapidly growing neighbourhoods, is often seen primarily as a residential hub. If you look a little closer, and you’ll find that it has more to offer than meets the eye. From lesser-known eateries to peaceful hangouts, Gajuwaka is dotted with spots that many Vizagites might not have explored yet. If you’re looking to discover something new in the city, here are a few interesting things to do in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, worth checking out.

1. Play the day away at Game Space

Located in Gajuwaka is Game Space, a cosy hub designed for gamers of all kinds. From immersive VR games and PlayStation setups to snooker, archery, and more, this is the ultimate spot to unwind with friends.

You can even book the space for private group sessions, making it a perfect hangout destination for an afternoon of fun and competition.

2. Take in the view at Srinagar Hill Top

Srinagar Hill Top is a small hillock in the heart of Gajuwaka that offers a short yet refreshing hike. Once at the top, you’re rewarded with a panoramic view of the surrounding locality. A peaceful escape amid the urban chaos of Visakhapatnam, visiting the Srinagar Hill Top is one of the most interesting things to do in Gajuwaka.

It’s advisable to proceed with caution as the trail may not be well-developed.

3. Experience the busy Gajuwaka Market

The Gajuwaka Market is one of the busiest and liveliest places in New Gajuwaka. It’s where the entire locality seems to converge – vendors selling fresh flowers, vegetables, seafood, clothing, jewellery, sports goods, and even industrial equipment. You name it, you’ll find it here. It’s also surrounded by hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and a movie theatre, making it a one-stop destination for all your needs.

Do note: parking can be tricky, and navigating through the crowded lanes may take some patience – but it’s all part of the experience.

4. Inhale street food at 80 Feet Road

If you’re a foodie, 80 Feet Road in Gajuwaka should be your next stop. This buzzing stretch is packed with street food vendors and small eateries offering a variety of flavours, from classic Indian chaats and spicy biryanis to Middle Eastern grills and Chinese snacks. You’ll also find bakeries and dessert shops to end your food trail on a sweet note.

5. Shop at the iconic 70-year-old store, Hirawats

An iconic brand with a legacy of over 70 years, Hirawats is well-known across Visakhapatnam for uniforms and readymade garments. They also sell a range of men’s and women’s wear, from casual outfits to formal blazers and accessories. Led by Trilokchand Hirawat, the brand has evolved with time, continuing to meet the fashion needs of students, professionals, and everyday shoppers alike. Take a while to shop at this old and iconic brand while you’re in Gajuwaka!

6. Eat like you’re in Kerala at RIMS Kitchen

Did you know you can try authentic Kerala cuisine in Gajuwaka? RIMS Kitchen serves some great food! Their menu features everything from Kerala Parottas and Idiyappam to Thalassery Biryani, Pal Kappa, and Pazhampori.

The restaurant offers a homely vibe and flavour-packed dishes that transport you straight to God’s Own Country.

7. Enjoy a friendly match at Adarsh Ground

Located in the middle of Gajuwaka, Adarsh Ground is a local playground where people of the area come together. Early mornings and evenings see folks walking, jogging, or playing cricket. It’s a great spot to stretch your legs, watch a local match, or even join in for a game or two.

Whether you’re in the mood for good food, a quiet moment, or something a little offbeat, this list of things to do in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam is worth a shot. Which one are you doing first?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.