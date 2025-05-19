Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a major welfare initiative for women, where he announced that the government will soon roll out free bus travel for women across the state. The scheme is scheduled to be launched on August 15 (Independence Day) this year.

The announcement came during Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kurnool on May 17, where he was participating in the Swarna Andhra – Swachcha Andhra programme. Addressing a public gathering, he said, “We will implement the free bus travel to women scheme soon. We are thinking of launching it on Independence Day.”

The free bus ride initiative is part of the TDP’s ‘Super Six’ assurances announced ahead of the 2024 elections.

In addition to this announcement, Chandrababu Naidu also used his Kurnool visit to outline a broader development roadmap for the state. He:

Announced Rs 15,000 deposits under the Thaiki Vandanam scheme for mothers sending children to school

Confirmed that teacher posts will be filled through DSC before the academic year begins

Laid the foundation for the Swarna Andhra – Swachcha Andhra park

Spoke about turning Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub, developing a Drone City in Orvakal, and expediting the Polavaram-Banakacherla project

