A fire erupted at a steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, following the spill of approximately 300 tonnes of molten steel from a ladle during transit. Thanks to swift action by emergency teams, the fire was contained without any loss of life, and a potentially major industrial disaster was narrowly avoided.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident took place as the ladle — a massive container used to carry molten steel — was being moved from the blast furnace to the steel melting shop via a Transfer Ladle Car (TLC). A breach reportedly developed in the TLC, resulting in molten steel pouring onto the ground. The intense heat sparked fires that damaged electrical lines and affected the track infrastructure in the area.

Emergency response teams, including plant staff and fire services, acted quickly to contain the blaze and minimize damage. Investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the rupture.

In response to the fire at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, U Ramaswamy, General Secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has called for urgent safety reforms. They stressed the importance of deploying trained and experienced professionals to manage critical operations and avoid such hazardous situations in the future.

Read also: Two Indian Army veterans set sail to Vizag from New Zealand

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.