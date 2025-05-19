Two retired defence officers from Andhra Pradesh, Colonel K Srinivas and Captain C D N V Prasad, have embarked on an adventurous sailing journey from New Zealand to Visakhapatnam. Both are senior citizens and alumni of the 1971 batch of Sainik School, Korukonda, and the 63rd course of the National Defence Academy (1980).

They began their journey on May 14 from Opua Bay, New Zealand, in a 34-foot sailboat named TYSTIE. The boat is currently registered in Poland but will be renamed to Visakha and re-registered in India upon arrival, honouring the port city of Vizag.

Their sailing route includes stops at several international ports: Savusavu (Fiji), Port Vila (Vanuatu), Solomon Islands, Kupang and Bali (Indonesia), Penang and Langkawi (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand), and Port Blair before finally reaching Visakhapatnam. At each stop, they hope to meet members of the Telugu diaspora and connect with Indian communities abroad.

Their voyage is expected to span over 13,000 kilometres or roughly 7,000 nautical miles, and will take them through the Pacific and Indian Oceans. The first leg of the journey will take them to Savusavu in Fiji, which they hope to reach in 12 to 13 days, depending on wind and weather conditions.

Their journey from New Zealand to Visakhapatnam is being celebrated as a remarkable example of courage and passion for the sea.

