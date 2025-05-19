The election for the Deputy Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been deferred after the originally scheduled meeting today (19 May) failed to reach the required quorum. The meeting, scheduled for 11:00 am and chaired by Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, required the attendance of 56 corporators. However, only 54 were present, prompting officials to postpone the proceedings to 20 May.

This development follows the recent ousting of Deputy Mayor J Sridhar of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) through a no-confidence motion backed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The state government has since approved the motion and officially declared the post vacant.

The NDA, which earlier unseated the YSRCP mayor as well, has already installed TDP corporator Peela Srinivasa Rao as the new mayor. With the deputy mayor’s seat now vacant, attention has turned to who will fill the role, with Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporators actively lobbying for the position.

Peetala Murthy Yadav, a corporator from Ward 22 representing Jana Sena, has formally appealed to party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to consider a Jana Sena nominee for the deputy mayor’s role. In his letter, Murthy Yadav underscored JSP’s key contribution to the successful no-confidence motions and the NDA’s recent municipal victories.

Highlighting their role in facilitating the election of a TDP mayor, Jana Sena members argued in their letter that their party is well-positioned and fully deserving of the deputy mayor’s post. They urged Pawan Kalyan to make a favourable decision that reflects the party’s efforts and influence within the corporation.

